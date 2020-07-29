12 NYC bars have liquor licenses suspended over social distancing violations

article

As part of an ongoing effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and crackdown on businesses accused of flaunting social distancing guidelines, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state suspended the liquor licenses of 12 New York City-area bars.

"While New York State's COVID-19 numbers continue to steadily decline, there are alarming increases in states across the country and now is not the time to let our guard down," Governor Cuomo said. "Local governments need to do their job, but the state is supplementing their efforts in every way we can. Noncompliance will lead us right back right where we were just a few months ago -- so we must continue to crack down on the bad actors who violate the law and risk everyone's health and safety."

The twelves establishments who have had their liquor licenses suspended are:

Nello in Manhattan

Union Grounds in Brooklyn

Ladies Sports Bar in Jamaica, Queens

Parq in the Bronx

Grill on the Hill in Manhattan

Regular Visitors in Brooklyn

El Otro Rollo in Jackson Heights, Queens

Gossip in Manhattan

Atlantis in Jamaica, Queens

El Abuelo Gozon in Jackson Heights, Queens

El Palo Bar in Corona, Queens

Rancho in Richmond Hill, Queens

"The Governor has implemented smart, data-driven rules to reopen New York State, and they will be aggressively enforced," State Liquor Authority Chair Vincent Bradley said. "The health and safety of New Yorkers should be everyone's priority, and we will continue to weed out those who are not taking this pandemic seriously."

57 businesses have had their liquor licenses suspended during the coronavirus pandemic so far.

State investigators observed violations at 29 establishments across the NYC area on Tuesday night and are preparing formal charges.

Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.