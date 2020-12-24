11-year-old Brooklyn girl dies in crash during police pursuit

An 11-year-old Brooklyn girl died in a crash involving a New York State Police vehicle and a car she was a passenger inside.

It happened at about 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday on I-87 in the town of Ulster.

The state police say a trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation but the driver then took off northbound. The trooper took chase.

The police car and the 2017 Dodge Journey hit near mile marker 93.6. The Dodge lost control and flipped during the incident.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The driver, 39-year-old Tristan G. Goods of Queens, was taken to Kingston Hospital and later transferred to Westchester Medical Center. She was treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the 11-year old passenger, Monica Goods, of Brooklyn, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Advertisement

The trooper was not hurt in the crash. They were not named by police. No information was available about charges in the incident.