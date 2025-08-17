11 people shot, 3 killed, in Brooklyn lounge shooting; suspects on the loose

article

The Brief Eleven people were shot overnight inside a lounge in Brooklyn. Three people were killed, and eight more were injured. Police say multiple gunmen are still on the loose.



Three people are dead, and eight others injured after police say gunmen opened fire inside a lounge in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers rushed to Franklin Avenue in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood for reports of a shooting inside the Taste of the City Lounge just before 3:30 a.m.

They arrived to find 11 gunshot victims: eight men and three women, ranging in age from 27 to 61 years old.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene: a 27-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and another man of an unknown age.

The eight remaining victims were rushed to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say multiple shooters with multiple guns fired at least 36 shots inside the crowded club. They have yet to be found.

What we don't know:

No one is currently in custody, and police have yet to release any possible suspect descriptions.

A motive is also still unknown, along with the number of suspected shooters.

A firearm was found near Bedford Avenue and Easten Parkway, but police still don't know if it is connected to the lounge shooting.

An investigation is underway as police canvas surveillance video inside the lounge and around the area.