Police search for up to 4 suspects in Brooklyn mass shooting as officials warn of possible retaliations

The Brief Thirteen people were shot when gunmen opened fire inside a Crown Heights nightclub early Sunday. Police said three victims, ages 19, 27, and 35, were killed in the gunfire. Detectives believe the mass shooting was gang-related and are searching for up to four suspects.



A search is underway for multiple gunmen after a mass shooting at a Crown Heights nightclub left three people dead, and 10 others injured late Saturday into early Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Police said several gunmen opened fire inside "A Taste of the City" on Franklin Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, unleashing at least 42 rounds. Thirteen people were shot in the barrage, including nine men and three women ranging in age from 19 to 61.

Among the victims were 19-year-old Marvin St. Louis and 35-year-old Jamel Childs, both of whom police said were shot multiple times and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A third victim, 27-year-old Amadou Diallo, died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.

Surveillance video captured the chaos as dozens of people ran for cover while gunfire erupted. One witness, who works near the nightclub, said he saw people fleeing on security cameras and heard the shots from just steps away.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been gang-related. NYPD officials said gangs are linked to about 60% of shootings across the city. "We really see gangs driving so much of the violence in New York City," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, adding that efforts to curb gun crimes remain focused on targeting gangs and illegal firearms.

Detectives recovered more than 40 shell casings from multiple weapons, including a 9mm and a .45 caliber handgun, and later found another gun near Bedford Avenue and Eastern Parkway. Police are still working to determine whether that firearm was connected to the shooting.

Council Member Crystal Hudson, who represents the area, called for increased resources to combat gun violence. "We have to make sure that we do everything that we can, including investing every resource possible, to ensure that we are eliminating gun violence in our districts," she said.

Police are searching for up to four suspects in the Brooklyn nightclub mass shooting that left three dead, as officials warn of possible retaliations.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the NYPD.