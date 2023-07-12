10-year-old becomes king as Young Simba in 'The Lion King' on Broadway

He just can't wait to be king!

10-year-old Davis Matthews is now starring as Young Simba in ‘The Lion King’ on Broadway until December.

Davis, who's from New Rochelle, has loved singing, acting, and dancing since the age of 4.

His mom, Tabitha, is his inspiration. She has performed in many community theaters and she is his acting coach.

"My mom's always been my idol for me 'cause she started acting, and she wrote a play and I saw it, and I was just like, huh, I think I want to do that," Davis said.

At just 6 years old, Davis was Young Simba at the White Plains Performing Arts Center.

"I mean it's really exciting because you have this beautiful community around you that's gonna support you the whole time that you are here." — Davis Matthews

His face lit up talking about this dream role.

"There's so many new moves, like oh you can do this, you can do this and there's so many things you can explore with," he continued.

His family loves the joy it brings him and the message it sends to other children.

"The feeling of just being so proud that he is living out his dream, living out his ancestor's dream, and so many other kids that look up to you, who look just like you, and you're able to say if I did it, you can do it too," Tabitha Matthews said.

Davis has also found a home performing at the Random Farms Kids Theater in Elmsford in Westchester County where he immediately stood out.

"That same energy and that same charisma came through on the stage and I could see the magic of Davis," founder and CEO Anya Wallach said.

FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt asked Davis what he wants to be when he grows up.

"I know that God is gonna help me through this and he's gonna lead me to it. I haven't figured it out yet 'cause I'm just a kid." — Davis Matthews

"I want to see him live out his purpose of what God has called him to be, and so, whether that’s on stage or off-stage," Tabitha Matthews added.

One thing is certain: Davis's future is bright.