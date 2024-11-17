1 person killed in Queens house fire: FDNY

One person was killed in a house fire in Queens on Sunday, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY said the fire started in the attic of a house on 110th Avenue between Springfield Boulevard and 221 Street in Jamaica just after 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire has been placed under control.

Very few details have been released.

This comes days after the FDNY battled a fire that broke out on Thursday on top of a building in Queens.

At a press conference, Assistant Chief Joseph Ferrante, Queens Borough Commander, said firefighters found that there was a fire in the walls of apartment 5D on the fifth floor.

It took the FDNY two hours to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries to civilians. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, Ferrante said.