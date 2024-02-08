Shoplifter opens fire inside Times Square store, injuring tourist: Sources

A female tourist was injured and police are on the hunt for a gunman after a shooting in Times Square on Thursday evening.

Sources tell FOX 5 NY that at around 7:06 p.m., three male suspects were attempting to shoplift a coat inside JD Sports on West 42nd Street.

Authorities say a non-uniformed loss prevention officer confronted the men as they attempted to leave, asking for a receipt.

One of the suspects then pulled out a gun and fired at her, but missed, striking a woman who was a tourist in the left leg above the knee.

The suspects then fled, heading north on 6th Avenue.

Police say they have arrested one of the three suspects, but not the one who fired the shot.

Officers who responded to the scene said they were fired at while they were chasing the suspect.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say they are offering a $10K reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

The gunman is described as wearing a white baseball hat, white coat, and white pants. All the suspects are described as likely to be minors.

Police are asking people to avoid the area after the incident at 7 p.m. near 42nd Street and Broadway.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.