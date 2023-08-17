1 dead after MTA bus and motorcycle collide in the Bronx
BRONX - A motorcyclist in the Bronx died after colliding into an MTA bus.
The incident happened at the interception of East 170th Street and Jerome Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Police say the unidentified man that was riding the motorcycle was traveling westbound on 170th Street before he lost control.
RELATED: Upper West Side MTA bus-truck collision: 8 injured, passengers thrown forward
First responders reported to the scene to provide aid.
Officials say a full investigation is still underway.
Check back for updates.