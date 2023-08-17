1 dead after MTA bus and motorcycle collide in the Bronx

A motorcyclist in the Bronx died after colliding into an MTA bus.

The incident happened at the interception of East 170th Street and Jerome Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say the unidentified man that was riding the motorcycle was traveling westbound on 170th Street before he lost control.

First responders reported to the scene to provide aid.

Officials say a full investigation is still underway.

