1 dead in Brooklyn construction site collapse

One person has reportedly died after a basement floor collapsed at a construction site in Brooklyn on Friday.

The incident happened just after noon at a home located on 50th Street in Borough Park.

According to the FDNY, three people were working in the building's cellar when the first floor collapsed, pinning one of the people.

The victim, a construction worker, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A search throughout the rest of the building found no other victims or structural damage.

An investigation into the collapse is ongoing.

