1 dead, 6 injured after mass shooting erupts inside Chick-fil-A in NJ

The Brief A mass shooting unfolded inside a Chick-fil-A in Union County on Saturday night. A group of masked men reportedly opened fire. One person was killed, and six others were injured.



A mass shooting broke out inside a Chick-fil-A in Union County on Saturday night, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

What we know:

Police found seven victims when responding to reports of a shooting at the Route 22 location around 9 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office. One person was pronounced dead, while the six other victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A group of masked men carried out the deadly shooting after storming into the Chick-fil-A and opening fire from behind the food counter, according to the New York Post.

Authorities say the shooting does not appear to be random and is now believed to have been targeted. The suspect or suspects remain on the run.

No arrests have been made, but police say there is no immediate ongoing threat to the public.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s loved ones, and we are hoping for the full recovery of those who were injured," New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said in a statement. "We encourage the community to remain vigilant and report any information to local law enforcement."

"New Jersey stands with the Union Township community," she added.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased victim has yet to be released. Police have also not stated if the victims were employees or customers. Police have not yet determined a motive, either.

What's next:

The Union County Prosecutor's Office says the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.