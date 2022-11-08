Lindsay Lohan reacts to Aaron Carter's death

Lindsay Lohan paid her respects to ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter, who died Saturday at age 34.

"God bless him and may he rest in peace," Lohan told FOX 5 during an interview.

She added. "And God bless his family."

Lohan is currently promoting her new Netflix movie "Falling for Christmas" with co-star Chord Overstreet.

The movie centers around a spoiled heiress who loses her memory in a skiing accident.

Lohan dated Carter between 2002-2003.