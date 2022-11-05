TMZ: Singer Aaron Carter found dead inside his home

Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in California Saturday morning, according to a report from TMZ. He was 34.

TMZ is reporting the pop singer was found in his bathtub and that law enforcement sources said they received a 911 call about a man that had drowned.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to FOX 11 Los Angeles that they responded to a drowning report at a home on Valley Vista Drive but could not yet confirm the identity of the deceased.

No other information has been released yet by authorities.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer and producer Aaron Carter performs at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Aaron Carter was a pop icon in the early 2000s with hit songs like "I Want Candy" and "I’m All About You." His first album was released when he was just 9 years old.

In recent years, he has opened up about an addiction to drugs and other mental health struggles.

In 2017, he admitted to taking a mixture of benzodiazepines and opiates to alleviate his stress and anxiety. That same year, Carter and his girlfriend were arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia. Carter was accused of drunken driving and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Other members of Carter’s family have been in the entertainment spotlight as well.

His older brother, Nick Carter, is part of the popular boy band Backstreet Boys.

Aaron Carter & Nick Carter during 102.7 KIIS-FM's 2002 Wango Tango at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Their family had an E! reality series in 2006, "House of Carters." It lasted for one season and also included their sister Leslie Carter, who died at age 25 in 2012. Their father, Robert Carter, died in 2017.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.