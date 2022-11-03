Jadakiss teams up with father and son to create coffee brand

Rapper Jadakiss is teaming up with his father and son to create a new coffee brand called Kiss Café.

Jadakiss, whose real name is Jason Phillips, is looking to market the coffee to his fans.

His father, Bob Phillips, has been in the coffee industry for 40 years. He offers the new brand industry knowledge, relationships and resources – including growers, roasters, distributors, and manufacturers.

A promotional photo shows a bag of Kiss Café.

His son, Jaewon Phillips, has worked alongside his grandfather at Caturra Coffee Corp. since 2018. He is familiar with the roasting and distribution processes and brings a younger point of view to promotional and partnership efforts.

Kiss Café’s mission is to appeal to the ever-evolving community of coffee lovers by delivering the market’s freshest and most flavorful blends and coffee-based products.

The company launched with ‘Beijo (kiss in Portuguese) – its medium-dark roast Arabica blend sourced from Central America – in whole bean and ground options.

The coffee costs $14.99 a bag at KissCafeCoffee.com.