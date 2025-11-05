Zohran Mamdani makes history as NYC’s next mayor: When he takes office and what comes next

The Brief Zohran Mamdani, 34, will become New York City’s youngest mayor in more than 100 years — and the first Muslim, South Asian, and African-born person to hold the office. Mamdani defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a high-turnout election that marked a sharp shift in city politics. The Astoria lawmaker will be sworn in on January 1, 2026, as the city’s 111th mayor.



Zohran Mamdani’s stunning rise to power has made history in New York City politics. The 34-year-old assemblyman from Queens will officially take office as mayor in 2026 following his upset victory over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

How it happened

What we know:

Mamdani’s win was more than a political surprise — it was a generational shift. His campaign, fueled by a grassroots movement focused on housing affordability, inequality and public safety reform, drew New York City’s highest voter turnout in fifty years.

The victory positions Mamdani as one of the most progressive leaders ever elected in the city’s history. Supporters call his platform a bold vision for the future, while critics warn it may be difficult to implement sweeping proposals such as universal child care, city-run grocery stores and a reimagined public safety system.

His election also ignited national debate: Mamdani’s past statements on policing and Israel have drawn both praise and criticism, signaling that his tenure could redefine the boundaries of local leadership in the nation’s largest city.

Previous NYC mayor inaugurations

When Eric Adams was sworn in as New York City’s 110th mayor on January 1, 2022, the ceremony broke from tradition by taking place in the heart of Times Square just moments after the ball drop welcoming the new year. As confetti continued to drift across Times Square, Adams recited his oath of office. Associate Justice Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix of the state Supreme Court's appellate division swore Adams in as he placed one hand on a family Bible and his other held a photograph of his mother, Dorothy, who died in 2020.

In contrast, Bill de Blasio’s inauguration on January 1, 2014 followed a more conventional format: a daytime ceremony at or around City Hall, with de Blasio formally sworn in after midnight in a smaller private moment and later celebrated publicly.

Mamdani’s background

The backstory:

Born Oct. 18, 1991, in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani immigrated to New York City with his family at age seven and grew up in Astoria, Queens.

A graduate of Bowdoin College, he co-founded the school’s first Students for Justice in Palestine chapter. According to the Associated Press, Mamdani became a naturalized U.S. citizen several years after college.

He was first elected to the New York State Assembly in 2020, representing western Queens, and quickly rose to prominence as a Democratic Socialist, aligning with national progressive figures such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders.

When does Mamdani take office as NYC mayor?

Timeline:

Mamdani will be inaugurated on January 1, 2026, succeeding Mayor Eric Adams.

Transition planning is already underway, with his team expected to outline cabinet appointments and early policy priorities in the coming weeks.

As he prepares to take office, Mamdani faces mounting expectations from supporters and skeptics alike — all watching to see whether his ambitious promises can withstand the political and fiscal realities of running New York City.