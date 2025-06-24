What is NYC’s public advocate? Meet the candidates on the ballot

The Brief Incumbent Jumaane Williams is vying to hold on to his seat for his second and final four-year term. Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar and Marty Dolan are challenging him. The winner of the Democratic primary is expected to run unchallenged in November.



The New York City public advocate is essentially the city government’s main elected watchdog who serves in a non-voting capacity on the City Council. The position is also first in the mayoral line of succession.

Incumbent Jumaane Williams is vying to hold on to his seat for his second and final four-year term. Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar, who represents Queens’ 38th City Council District, and Marty Dolan, a retired insurance executive from the Bronx, are challenging him. The winner of the Democratic primary is expected to run unchallenged in November.

Here's what you need to know about the candidates running and how to track real-time election results in this unique race.

NYC public advocate 2025 primary election results

Election results will become available when polls close at 9 p.m.

What's at stake?

Dig deeper:

The race for New York City's public advocate, a position with limited direct power but significant influence, highlights the ideological divides within the Democratic Party.

Williams, is a progressive known for initiatives like the "Worst Landlord Watchlist," while Rajkumar, aims to transform the office into a "legal powerhouse."

Both candidates promise to address city crises, such as affordability and public safety, while standing up to Trump and holding the next mayor accountable. Despite the office's constraints, Williams and Rajkumar argue their ability to steer the city in a safer, more affordable direction. Williams, backed by key Democratic officials, emphasizes affordability and opposition to Trump-era immigration policies, while Rajkumar critiques his progressive stance and work ethic, positioning herself as a moderate alternative. The public advocate role, historically at odds with the mayor, serves as a government watchdog and potential springboard for higher office.

Meet the candidates

JUMP TO: JUMAANE WILLIAMS l JENIFER RAJKUMAR l MARTY DOLAN

What we know:

Williams is a former city councilman (2010-2019) who has served as public advocate since 2019, giving him the power to investigate citizen complaints, sponsor legislation and use the bully pulpit of his office to push for change.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaking during a New York City Council meeting at City Hall in Manhattan on Dec. 20, 2023, in New York. (Getty Images)

As the son of Grenadian immigrants, Williams prides himself as someone with a longstanding record of speaking out against the status quo. He has gained a reputation as a progressive, being arrested multiple times for civil disobedience at protests, especially for immigration and police misconduct.

Rajkumar made history as the first South Asian-American woman ever to be elected to a state office in New York, the New York State Assembly website states.

State Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar speaks during the press briefing by mayor Eric Adams on cannabis and public safety announcement in the Bronx borough of New York. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Previous to her election to the State Legislature, she served as Director of Immigration Affairs for New York State," the website states. "In this role, she built and led a first-in-the-nation $31 million project to assist immigrants in obtaining legal services."

Rajkumar also recently proposed Penny's Law, legislation that seeks to hold pet owners criminally accountable for negligent handling of aggressive dogs and for leaving the scene of an animal attack. It also seeks to address the lack of investigation into dog attacks, as dogs are currently considered "property" under state laws.

According to his website, Dolan has "30 years as senior banker and team building at banks including Lehman Brothers, MorganStanley, JPMorgan – over 100."

Molly Spears and Marty Dolan attend Yorkville Ball at The Union Club on November 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"I’m officially running for Public Advocate following the latest failures at City Hall," the website states. "New Yorkers are living with the fallout of bad policies: bail reform, sanctuary city mismanagement, corruption, and low standards."

Dolan unsuccessfully challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her Congressional seat back in the 2024 Democratic primary.