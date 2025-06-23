NYC election update: What polls are saying about the mayor's race with a day to go

The Brief The New York City primaries are officially a day away. On Sunday, Andrew Cuomo secured the endorsement of former President Bill Clinton. Meanwhile, Zohran Mamdani landed endorsements of his own, including from Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.



Monday is officially a day until the 2025 New York City primary elections – and the race to unseat incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is heating up.

JUMP TO: TRACK ELECTION RESULTS | NYC MAYOR POLLS | WHO'S RUNNING FOR MAYOR?

Here's a look at the top headlines in the race for mayor, plus the latest polls, candidate profiles and voter information:

The latest: Cuomo, Mamdani land more endorsements

What we know:

On Sunday, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo secured the endorsement of former President Bill Clinton, who selected him to be his secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addresses the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers on June 22, 2025 in New York City. The public appearance comes as early voting for the Democratic primary comes to a clo Expand

Meanwhile, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani landed endorsements of his own from Lorde – who boasts over 11 million Instagram followers – and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: New York City mayoral election, candidate Zohran Mamdani attends a campaign rally, calling for the full enforcement of the city's Sanctuary City laws, June 21, 2025, in Diversity Square in the Jackson Heights neighborhoo Expand

On Monday night, Mondani will appear on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" alongside City Comptroller Brad Lander, who cross-endorsed him.

Early voting final results

By the numbers:

Meanwhile, early voting showed strong participation across all five boroughs. According to unofficial data from the NYC Board of Elections, as of the close of polls on Sunday, a total of 384,338 voters had checked in. The breakdown by borough is as follows:

Manhattan: 122,642

Brooklyn: 142,735

Queens: 75,778

The Bronx: 30,816

Staten Island: 12,367

NYC mayoral primary date

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 24. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

How to vote in NYC mayoral election

You can check your registration status online HERE.

To find your local poll site, click HERE.

***Note: Voter registration for the 2025 NYC primary elections - in person and online - is now closed.

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey : According to a new : According to a new survey , Mamdani defeats Cuomo in the 8th round of ranked choice voting 51.8% to 48.2%.

Manhattan Institute: According to a poll released last week, Cuomo defeats Mamdani in the final round 56% to 44%.

Marist Poll: According to a Marist College Institute for Public Opinion According to a Marist College Institute for Public Opinion survey last week, in the ranked-choice voting contest, Cuomo prevails 55% to 45% against Mamdani in the 7th round.

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey : According to a May : According to a May survey , Cuomo was at 35%, followed by Mamdani at 22% and Lander at 10%. The survey was conducted from May 23-26.

Marist College : According to a : According to a poll conducted in May, Cuomo was at 44%, followed by Mamdani at 22% and Adams at 11%. The survey of 3,383 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted from May 1-8.

Siena College : An April : An April poll had Cuomo at 34%, followed by Mamdani at 16%. The poll surveyed 811 registered voters, with a specific focus on 556 Democratic voters.

NYC mayor odds

According to PredictIt, Cuomo has a 53% chance to win the Democratic nomination, followed by Mamdani at 50%. Meanwhile, Polymarket – as of Monday 10 a.m. – has Mamdani at 54%, followed by Cuomo at 46%.

NYC election news today

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, June 24.

When will we have results?

This year, NYC will use ranked choice voting in primary and special elections for mayor, public advocate, comptroller, borough president, and City Council; a system approved by voters in 2019.

On Election Night, results will only show first-choice votes from early voting, in-person voting and processed absentee ballots, accounting for most of the votes. If a candidate is projected to win 50% of first-choice votes, then the Associated Press will declare a projected winner on Election Night.

READ MORE: Ranked choice voting explained

If no one gets a majority, the last-place candidate is eliminated, and those votes go to the next choice on each ballot. This process continues until two candidates remain; whoever has the most votes then wins.

If no candidate has 50% of first-choice votes, the Board of Elections will release an unofficial report on the preliminary elimination rounds on Tuesday, July 1. The BOE plans to certify the results on July 15.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Longtime New York City lawyer Jim Walden.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

Former New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie.

Investor and lifelong Democra Whitney Tilson.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander.

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

Former Bronx Assemblyman Michael Blake.

Longtime New York City activist Curtis Sliwa.

Read more about other races, including public advocate, comptroller and City Council, here.

Watch interviews with mayoral candidates here.

Election resources