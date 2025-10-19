NYC mayor polls, candidate news: Oct. 19 election update

Election Day in New York City is just 16 days away. Here's everything you need to know about the candidates running for mayor, polls and how to vote.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

When is Election Day in NYC?

What's next:

Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Timeline, key dates

Wednesday, Oct. 22 : The second mayoral debate.

Saturday, Oct. 25: Application Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 25.

Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2 : The early voting period. : The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani arrives to participate in a mayoral debate, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Who's ahead? Polls in the NYC mayor's race

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NYC mayor.

The latest Fox News poll shows Mamdani with a 24-point lead among registered voters in New York City. He's at 52% support among likely voters, while Cuomo polls at 28% and Sliwa polls at 13%.

Quinnipiac University has Mamdani with a 13-point lead in its latest poll, with Mamdani at 46% of the vote, while Cuomo and Sliwa poll at 33% and 15%, respectively.

Betting odds

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NYC mayoral election.

Polymarket : As of Sunday, Mamdani has a 92% chance of winning the election.

Kalshi : The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at a 91% chance of winning.

Independent candidate former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrives to participate in a mayoral debate, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Latest NYC election news

Where are the candidates today?

According to amNewYork, all three candidates kept themselves busy on Sunday.

He reportedly addressed congregants of St. Albans Congregational Church in Queens, where he spoke about housing, public safety and affordability, the cornerstone of his campaign. He then headed to Coney Island to participate in a "Cost of Living Classic Signature Soccer Tournament," a campaign-sponsored event.

Cuomo, on the other hand, made several TV and radio appearances. He appeared on 77 WABC's "The Cats Roundtable with John Catsimatidis" at 8 a.m., where he spoke about Thursday night's debate. Then, he appeared on ABC 7's "Up Close with Bill Ritter," which was filmed on Friday. Finally, he appeared on CBS 2’s "The Point With Marcia Kramer."

Sliwa started Sunday by appearing at the 5th Avenue Synagogue’s "Defeating Mamdani Event," before heading to a "No More Shelters Rally" in southern Brooklyn. He then went to Queens, where he attended the Italian Heritage Street Festival. Then, he did an interview with Fox News and visited ISKCON Temple in Brooklyn.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa arrives to participate in a mayoral debate, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Meet the candidates

Curtis Sliwa - Republican

The backstory:

Returning to the mayoral race after his 2021 defeat to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa brings his tough-on-crime message back to the Republican forefront. The Guardian Angels founder and outspoken radio host is banking on his core base in conservative outer-borough neighborhoods.

He has focused his campaign on public order and community-focused housing.

Andrew Cuomo - Independent

After conceding defeat in the Democratic primary, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo decided to run as an independent in the general election.

Cuomo is presenting himself as a steady hand with deep experience, seeking to appeal to moderates, independents and disaffected Democrats wary of both Mamdani’s progressivism and Sliwa’s conservatism.

He has focused his campaign on restoring public safety and affordability. He calls for adding 5,000 officers to the NYPD and increasing patrols in subways and retail corridors.

Zohran Mamdani - Democrat

At 34, Zohran Mamdani stands out as a Democratic Socialist and a rising star in New York City politics. As a state assemblyman, Mamdani surged ahead on a fiercely progressive platform promising rent freezes, fare-free public transit, universal childcare and an unprecedented push for public housing expansion.