Where to track results, watch live news coverage on Election Night

The Brief Election Day Overview: In New York City, the city's next mayor will be decided; in New Jersey, residents will vote on the state's next governor. Tracking Results: Election results will be available in real-time right here once polls close at 8 p.m. in NJ and 9 p.m. in NYC, with live coverage streaming on the FOX LOCAL app and website, including expert analysis and candidate speeches. Live Coverage Schedule: FOX LOCAL New York will provide comprehensive Election Night coverage starting at 4 p.m.



Election Day is upon us, and New Yorkers are awaiting to see who will become the city's next mayor. In New Jersey, residents are deciding the state's next governor.

If you're making Election Night plans, we have resources for you to track election results in real time, get breaking news alerts and watch live local coverage from New York and New Jersey.

How to track election results

Election results will be available in real-time right here once polls close at 8 p.m. in NJ and 9 p.m. in NYC.

NYC mayor's race election results

NJ governor's race election results

More election results for key races across New York and New Jersey can be found here.

Watch live coverage

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Election Day, FOX LOCAL New York will be streaming live coverage of the New York City mayoral and New Jersey gubernatorial races, including results, expert analysis and candidate speeches.

This includes a special live edition of Battleground NYC with host S.E. Cupp from 7 to 7:30 p.m. ET.

You can watch coverage on Channel 5, in the media player below, or on our FOX LOCAL app, available for free on your phone and smart TV. If you download the FOX LOCAL app, we'll send breaking news alerts when results are in.

Election coverage is also available on your FOX LOCAL New York channel on your smart TV and devices like Roku and Amazon.

At 8 p.m. Monday, we're airing a special edition of Newsroom Live to break down what's at stake for both races, what the latest polls show and what's next after Election Day. You can stream live on FOX LOCAL or in the YouTube player below (click here if you're having trouble viewing).

Finally, on Election Night, we're streaming a feed of election results and raw candidate speeches on YouTube. You can find it in the YouTube player below (or click here if you're having trouble viewing).