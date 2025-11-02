NJ governor polls, latest election news: Week of Nov. 2

The Brief Election Day in New Jersey is just two days away. On Saturday, former President Barack Obama traveled to New Jersey to help rally voters for Rep. Mikie Sherrill. Sherrill's opponent, Republican Jack Ciattarelli, was also busy on Saturday, campaigning during the sprint to the Election Day finish line.





Election Day in New Jersey is just two days away.

Here's everything you need to know about the candidates for governor, polls and how to vote.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

When is Election Day in NJ?

What's next:

Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Timeline, key dates

The voter registration deadline for the general election has passed.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NJ governor's race

By the numbers:

Betting odds

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NYC mayoral election.

Most recent NJ election news

Former President Barack Obama traveled to New Jersey on Saturday to help rally voters for Rep. Mikie Sherrill . The "Get Out the Vote" rally was held at Essex County College in Newark. The former president joined Sherrill and other Democrats, including Gov. Phil Murphy, Sen. Cory Booker and more to "Get Out the Vote for New Jersey Democrats all the way up and down the ballot," the event's page says.

Sherrill's opponent, Republican Jack Ciattarelli, was also busy on Saturday, campaigning during the sprint to the Election Day finish line. Ciattarelli has more than half a dozen stops across the state planned for his "Road to Change" bus tour, visiting voters in Monmouth, Middlesex, Union, Bergen, Essex and Passaic counties.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Meet the candidates

The backstory:

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, is the Democratic nominee for New Jersey governor, running against Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Currently representing New Jersey’s 11th District, she’s focused on making the state more affordable through tax incentives, housing support and investments in clean energy. Sherrill also advocates for codifying abortion rights, expanding child care and education access and increasing health care transparency.

She’s backed by Gov. Phil Murphy, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Andy Kim and several labor unions.

Jack Ciattarelli, a businessman and former state lawmaker, is the Republican nominee for New Jersey governor, making his third run for the office, this time against Democrat Mikie Sherrill.

Aiming to make the state more affordable, he proposes capping property taxes, cutting state spending by 30% and lowering business taxes. Ciattarelli supports voter ID laws, stricter abortion limits after 20 weeks and repealing New Jersey’s "sanctuary city" policy, as well.

He’s backed by President Donald Trump, former Gov. Thomas Kean and multiple law enforcement organizations.