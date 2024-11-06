Republican Nick LaLota wins NY District 1 race in 2024 election

article

Republican incumbent Rep. Nick LaLota is projected to retain his House seat in New York's 1st congressional district, defeating challenger John Avlon in a blow to Democrats hoping to flip Long Island from red-purple to blue.

The Associated Press or Fox News projected the first-term congressman to win his eastern Long Island district, around 12 a.m.

Despite its left-leaning Hamptons and Democratic enclaves, NY-1 was largely favored to elect Lalota as concerns over New York City’s crime and migrant crisis have seeped into its suburbs.

LaLota and Avlon, a former CNN commentator, worked to appeal to moderates in this race, as Long Island shaped up to be a swing region for the balance of power in the House. On the campaign trail , LaLota had touted efforts to increase the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction while distancing himself from more conservative views on abortion.



In Congress, LaLota serves on the Armed Services, Homeland Security and Small Business Committees. Before heading to Washington, LaLota worked in Suffolk County government roles, including as Chief of Staff to the Suffolk County Legislature.



