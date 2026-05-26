NJ primary election voter guide: What's on the ballot? What are the key races?

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The Brief New Jersey voters are heading to the polls next week to cast their ballots in the state’s primary election. Here is everything you need to know before you cast your ballot on June 2.



New Jersey voters are heading to the polls next week to cast their ballots in the state’s primary election.

Here is everything you need to know before you cast your ballot on June 2.

Closed primary

Local perspective:

New Jersey operates under a closed primary system, which means only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for their respective party's nominees.

However, if you are an unaffiliated voter, you can declare a party affiliation at the polls to vote in that party's primary or select a specific party's ballot if voting by mail.

Key races

What we know:

U.S. Senate

Democratic incumbent Sen. Cory Booker is running for reelection and is currently unopposed in the primary. On the Republican side, four candidates are vying for the chance to unseat him in the fall.

Democratic Party

Cory Booker (Incumbent, currently unopposed)

Republican Party

Robert Lebovics

Justin Murphy

Richard Tabor

Alex Zdan

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U.S. House of Representatives

All of New Jersey's congressional districts are up for election. Some of the most heavily contested and watched primaries are in the 2nd, 4th, 7th, 8th, 11th and 12th districts.

1st District

Democratic Party: Donald Norcross (Incumbent)

Republican Party: Damon Galdo

2nd District

Democratic Party: Tim Alexander, Zack Mullock, Terri Reese, and Bayly Winder

Republican Party: Jeff Van Drew (Incumbent)

3rd District

Democratic Party: Herbert C. Conaway Jr. (Incumbent)

Republican Party: Justin Barbera, Jason Cullen, and Michael McGuire

4th District

Democratic Party: John Blake and Rachel Peace

Republican Party: Chris Smith (Incumbent)

5th District

Democratic Party: Josh Gottheimer (Incumbent)

Republican Party: Sean Kirrane

6th District

Democratic Party: Frank Pallone Jr. (Incumbent), Katie Bansil, and John Hsu

Republican Party: Hillary Herzig

7th District

Democratic Party: Rebecca Bennett, Michael Roth, Tina Shah, and Brian Varela

Republican Party: Thomas Kean Jr. (Incumbent)

8th District

Democratic Party: Robert Menendez Jr. (Incumbent) and Mussab Ali

Republican Party: No candidates listed

9th District

Democratic Party: Nellie Pou (Incumbent)

Republican Party: Tiffany Burress and Rosie Pino

10th District

Democratic Party: LaMonica McIver (Incumbent) and Lawrence Poster

Republican Party: Carmen Bucco

11th District

Democratic Party: Analilia Mejia (Incumbent), Donald Cresitello, Joseph Lewis, and Justin Strickland

Republican Party: Joe Hathaway

12th District

Democratic Party: Matt Adams, Sue Altman, Brad Cohen, Elijah Dixon, Adam Hamawy, Kyle Little, Adrian Mapp, Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, Shanel Robinson, Squire Servance, Sujit Singh, Jay Vaingankar, and Sam Wang

Republican Party: Gregg Mele

Voters can find their New Jersey U.S. House district online using their ZIP code.

Municipal races

Dig deeper:

In addition to federal offices, several counties and municipalities are holding local elections. Notably, voters in Newark and Trenton will weigh in on city council and mayoral races. Essex and Hudson counties are also holding elections for county executive and board of commissioners.

Voters can contact their county election office for more information about local races.