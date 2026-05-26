NJ primary election 2026: Key dates, candidates, voting deadlines

The Brief New Jersey's upcoming primary election is only one week away. Primary elections held in the state are closed, meaning that only individuals registered with a political party can cast their votes. Citizens can vote either in person or by mail.



Voters will head to the polls next week in New Jersey to cast their ballots for the state's closed 2026 primary election.

MORE: KEY DATES | CANDIDATES | REGISTRATION | VOTING METHODS | POLLING LOCATIONS

Here's everything you need to know before Tuesday, June 2, from important deadlines, to which races will appear on the ballot:

What we know:

Voters looking to send their ballot by post should do so soon.

"Early Voting" signage outside the Montclair Municipal Building on the first day of early voting in Montclair, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. Mejia is one of 11 Democrats vying to fill the House seat vacated by Mikie Sherrill, New Jersey Expand

May 26: Deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot by mail.

May 26-31: Early voting period

June 1 : Deadline for in-person mail-in ballot

June 2: Primary Day

Primary elections held in New Jersey are closed, meaning that only individuals registered with a political party can cast their votes – each person can only vote in races pertaining to their designated party.

Voters are seen at a polling station during the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Fort Lee, New Jersey, the United States, on Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo by Ding Ye/Xinhua via Getty Images)

To vote in the upcoming elections, voters must be:

a United States citizen

at least 18 years old

a resident of their voting county for at least 30 days

registered with a political party

Here is the state's official website to register to vote. Voters can also download an application if they would prefer to print and physically fill it out.

Why you should care:

Citizens can vote either in person or by mail.

Early voting

For those who would rather vote in person, the early voting period starts on May 26. Polling locations for early voting can be found here.

Mail-in voting

Voters can also cast their ballots early by sending them in via mail.

An Ocean County voter in Toms River, New Jersey, carries her completed ballot in an envelope on November 5, 2012, in a special early mail voting arrangement to allow citizens of the areas affected by Hurricane Sandy to vote in person on short notice Expand

Voters must complete a vote-by-mail ballot application, then return it to their county clerk's office; after doing so, these voters must then either mail their ballots in or deposit them in a drop box or an elections office by 8 p.m. on June 2.

Primary Day

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 2. Voters in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Voting booths stand at the ready as students return to school on November 5, 2012 in the East Village neighborhood of New York, United States. Students at Public School 188, like most schools in New York City, returned to Expand

There is currently one seat in the Senate up for grabs in New Jersey. Of the five candidates, four are Republicans:

Sen. Cory Booker is running unopposed for reelection.

Conversely, there are over 50 people running for a seat in the House of Representatives – the candidate list in its entirety can be read below: