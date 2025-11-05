Jersey City election results: Solomon, McGreevey advance to runoff

The Brief James Solomon and Jim McGreevey advanced to a runoff election for the next mayor of Jersey City. New Jersey law requires a runoff when no candidate secures a majority, typically held on the fourth Tuesday after the regular election; this year, it will be on Dec. 2. The race to replace outgoing Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has become one of the most intense and personal political contests the state has seen in years.



In the race for mayor of Jersey City, former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey and James Solomon, who was elected to the city council back in 2017, advanced to a runoff.

What is a runoff election?

What we know:

In New Jersey, a runoff election is held when no candidate receives a majority of votes in a municipal race. The runoff typically takes place on the fourth Tuesday after the regular election, or on the fifth Tuesday if it conflicts with a primary date.

Jersey City mayor election results

The runoff election will occur on Dec. 2 after no candidate in the seven-person field received the majority of the vote in the all-party contest, which is necessary to win the seat outright.

What's next:

The top two vote-getters for a single office, or twice the number of remaining seats in multi-seat elections, advance to the runoff. Each runoff is treated as a separate election with new campaign finance limits and reporting requirements.

The backstory:

The race to replace outgoing Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has become one of the most intense and personal political contests New Jersey has seen in years. Fulop, a Democrat, chose to run for governor rather than seek a fourth term this year.

Who is Jim McGreevey?

McGreevey was born in Jersey City and returned to live there in 2015.

He is running for public office for the first time since resigning as governor in 2004 after saying he'd had an extramarital affair with a man he'd installed as a state homeland security official. He left office after declaring "I am a gay American."

Who is James Solomon?

Solomon, elected to the Jersey City council in 2017, wants more affordable housing and better schools, and has vowed to take on developers and special interests.

He is a former aide to the mayor of Boston and is a Hodgkin’s Lymphoma survivor.