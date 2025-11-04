Expand / Collapse search
Live Jersey City mayor election results

Published  November 4, 2025 7:45pm EST
Jersey City
JERSEY CITY - The fight to replace outgoing Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has turned into one of the fiercest and most personal political battles New Jersey has seen in years — a near three-way dead heat between former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, Hudson County Commissioner Bill O’Dea and downtown Councilman James Solomon.

Track election results below and learn more about the race:

A tight race

Just before Election Day, a new poll shows McGreevey narrowly ahead with 23% support, followed by O’Dea and Solomon at 20% each. The race’s intensity — and the bitter tone of the closing stretch — underscores just how much is at stake in the state’s second-largest city.

Jim McGreevey.

Jersey City mayoral candidate Jim McGreevey poses for a photograph on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Jersey City, long one of New Jersey’s most dynamic and diverse municipalities, is facing the pressures of its own success: booming development, rising costs of living and fears of displacement for longtime residents. The seven-candidate field reflects that tension, but McGreevey, O’Dea and Solomon have clearly broken away as the front-runners to succeed Fulop, a three-term Democrat who opted against seeking reelection after an unsuccessful run for governor.

James Solomon.

Jersey City mayoral candidate James Solomon

If no candidate wins a majority, the top two will advance to a runoff on Dec. 2.

The Source: This article uses reporting from The New York Post, New Jersey Monitor and results from the Associated Press.

