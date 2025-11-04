Live Jersey City mayor election results

article

The fight to replace outgoing Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has turned into one of the fiercest and most personal political battles New Jersey has seen in years — a near three-way dead heat between former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, Hudson County Commissioner Bill O’Dea and downtown Councilman James Solomon.

Track election results below and learn more about the race:

Jersey City mayor election results

A tight race

Just before Election Day, a new poll shows McGreevey narrowly ahead with 23% support, followed by O’Dea and Solomon at 20% each. The race’s intensity — and the bitter tone of the closing stretch — underscores just how much is at stake in the state’s second-largest city.

Jersey City mayoral candidate Jim McGreevey poses for a photograph on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Jersey City, long one of New Jersey’s most dynamic and diverse municipalities, is facing the pressures of its own success: booming development, rising costs of living and fears of displacement for longtime residents. The seven-candidate field reflects that tension, but McGreevey, O’Dea and Solomon have clearly broken away as the front-runners to succeed Fulop, a three-term Democrat who opted against seeking reelection after an unsuccessful run for governor.

Jersey City mayoral candidate James Solomon

If no candidate wins a majority, the top two will advance to a runoff on Dec. 2.

