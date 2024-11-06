2024 election results: Who won in New Jersey?
NEW JERSEY - The results are coming in for several key Congressional races that took place across the Tri-State area, including New Jersey.
JUMP TO: PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS | U.S. SENATE ELECTION RESULTS | U.S. HOUSE ELECTION RESULTS
Check below for real-time New Jersey election results. Here's a look at the pivotal races that shaped the Garden State's political landscape this election year.
Click HERE if you're having trouble viewing the results below.
NJ presidential election results
NJ U.S. Senate election results: Kim vs Bashaw
NJ U.S. House results
All races
Use the dropdown below to view different districts.
District 1: Norcross vs Liddell vs Brownfield vs Johnson
- NJ-1: South Jersey suburbs of Philadelphia
District 2: Van Drew vs Salerno vs Cannavo
- NJ-2: South Jersey and the southern Jersey Shore
District 3: Conaway vs Mohan vs Barbera vs Russomanno vs Welzer
- NJ-3: Parts of south central New Jersey, including parts of Burlington, Mercer and Monmouth counties
District 4: Smith vs Jenkins vs Bendar vs Morrison
- NJ-4: Parts of Monmouth and Mercer counties
District 5: Gottheimer vs Guinchard vs Arif vs Forte vs Tosone
- NJ-5: Northeastern New Jersey, including most of Bergen County, as well as parts of Passaic and Sussex counties
District 6: Pallone vs Fegler vs Akhtar vs Amitrano vs Tarbous
- NJ-6: The Raritan Bay and northern Jersey Shore
District 7: Kean Jr. vs Altman vs Black vs Leguia
- NJ-7: Northwestern New Jersey and parts of Union and Somerset counties
District 8: Menendez vs Valdes vs Olivera vs Robbins vs Sherman
- NJ-8: Eastern North Jersey, including parts of Newark and Jersey City, as well as Elizabeth
District 9: Pou vs Prempeh vs Pereira vs Taylor
- NJ-9: Most of Bergen and Passaic counties, parts of Hudson County
District 10: McIver vs Bucco vs Johnson vs Middleton vs Serrano
- NJ-10: Parts of Essex, Hudson and Union counties, and includes parts of Newark
District 11: Sherrill vs Belnome vs Benavides vs Lanzara
- NJ-11: Centered in Morris County; includes parts of Essex and Passaic counties
District 12: Watson Coleman vs Mayfield vs Kaplan vs Meudt
- NJ-12: North central New Jersey, including Trenton