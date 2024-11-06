2024 election results: Who won in New Jersey?

The results are coming in for several key Congressional races that took place across the Tri-State area, including New Jersey.

Check below for real-time New Jersey election results. Here's a look at the pivotal races that shaped the Garden State's political landscape this election year.

District 1: Norcross vs Liddell vs Brownfield vs Johnson

NJ-1: South Jersey suburbs of Philadelphia

District 2: Van Drew vs Salerno vs Cannavo

NJ-2: South Jersey and the southern Jersey Shore

District 3: Conaway vs Mohan vs Barbera vs Russomanno vs Welzer

NJ-3: Parts of south central New Jersey, including parts of Burlington, Mercer and Monmouth counties

District 4: Smith vs Jenkins vs Bendar vs Morrison

NJ-4: Parts of Monmouth and Mercer counties

District 5: Gottheimer vs Guinchard vs Arif vs Forte vs Tosone

NJ-5: Northeastern New Jersey, including most of Bergen County, as well as parts of Passaic and Sussex counties

District 6: Pallone vs Fegler vs Akhtar vs Amitrano vs Tarbous

NJ-6: The Raritan Bay and northern Jersey Shore

District 7: Kean Jr. vs Altman vs Black vs Leguia

NJ-7: Northwestern New Jersey and parts of Union and Somerset counties

District 8: Menendez vs Valdes vs Olivera vs Robbins vs Sherman

NJ-8: Eastern North Jersey, including parts of Newark and Jersey City, as well as Elizabeth

District 9: Pou vs Prempeh vs Pereira vs Taylor

NJ-9: Most of Bergen and Passaic counties, parts of Hudson County

District 10: McIver vs Bucco vs Johnson vs Middleton vs Serrano

NJ-10: Parts of Essex, Hudson and Union counties, and includes parts of Newark

District 11: Sherrill vs Belnome vs Benavides vs Lanzara

NJ-11: Centered in Morris County; includes parts of Essex and Passaic counties

District 12: Watson Coleman vs Mayfield vs Kaplan vs Meudt

NJ-12: North central New Jersey, including Trenton

