NJ 2025 voting guide: When, where and how to vote

New Jersey voters, today is your last day to register to vote in the upcoming election!

U.S. Representative Mikie Sherrill and Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli are the two contenders for the state's governor, but there's a lot more to know about what will be on the ballot in just a few weeks.

Here's everything voters need to know about the upcoming election, and how to participate in it.

What You Need To Know:

The first step for any potential voter is to confirm your information is correct and up-to-date; this website can be utilized to find that information.

HOBOKEN, NJ - OCTOBER 17: A person walks past a Hudson County mail-in election ballot drop box as the sun rises on October 17, 2024, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

To register to vote in New Jersey, the individual must be:

A citizen of the United States

A resident of New Jersey that has resided in the state and county for at least 30 days before the next election

At least 17-years-old (said individual must be 18-years-old by Election Day to vote)

New Jersey has a portal for those that would prefer to register to vote online. The deadline to register to vote for the upcoming election is today, Oct. 14.

There are currently three ways New Jersey residents can vote in this election:

Voting at a polling location on Election Day Voting early at an in-person polling location Voting by mail

Voting on Election Day

Election Day is Nov. 4 (which should come as no surprise to seasoned voters). Residents can vote in person at their local polling place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can locate the nearest polling place here.

Voting early in-person

Those eligible to vote don't need to wait until Election Day to do so.

In-person early voting will run from Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 to Sunday, Nov. 2 this year. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Voters can find their closest early voting polling location here.

Voting by mail

Registered voters can apply for a mail-in ballot so long as they beat one of the two deadlines.

To receive your ballot in the mail, voters must mail or deliver a completed application to their County Clerk by Oct. 28.

Voters can also apply for a mail-in ballot in person, so long as they do this by Nov. 3.

A ballot dropbox outside a polling location in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. New Jersey voters lean Democratic, but frustration over high taxes has kept Democrats from winning second terms as governor for more than Expand

Once the ballot has been properly filled out, voters have one of two options:

Deliver the ballot to either a ballot drop box or the local Board of Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 4

Mail the ballot to their county's Board of Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 4

Remember, today is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election, so be sure to act quickly!

Oct. 14 – deadline to register to vote

Oct. 25 to Nov. 2 – early in-person voting

Oct. 28 – deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot by mail

Nov. 3 – deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot in person

Nov. 4 – Election Day, deadline for mail-in ballots

The gubernatorial race isn't the only race voters should keep an eye on in this election – seats for both the state's assembly and senate are also up for grabs.

There are officially four candidates vying for the governor's office:

Two candidates are running for New Jersey's State Senate seats: Senator Benjie Wimberly and Frank G. Filippelli.

The full roster of people running for the state's General Assembly can be found below:

There are also a few local races to keep an eye on, including Jersey City's mayoral office.