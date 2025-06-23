NYC mayoral candidate Jessica Ramos: Cuomo endorsement, what she stands for

The Brief New York State Senator Jessica Ramos is running for New York City mayor. On June 6, Ramos endorsed fellow candidate Andrew Cuomo, who did not endorse her in return. An Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey released on May 28 revealed that 3.5 percent of voters support Ramos.



New York State Senator Jessica Ramos is running for New York City mayor – here's more about the candidate who endorsed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Reading up on Ramos

The backstory:

Ramos, born in Elmhurst, Queens and raised in Astoria, is the daughter of two Colombian immigrants. Ramos discontinued her studies at Hofstra University to work in the office of former New York City Council Member Hiram Monserrate, who was expelled from the state senate in 2010 over his misdemeanor assault conviction.

She was appointed as Communications Advisor to then-Deputy Mayor for Strategic Policy Initiatives Richard Buery in 2015 by former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; in 2016, she was made the Director of Latino Media, which acts as the liaison between City Hall and Latino Media.

Jessica Ramos, New York City mayoral candidate, speaks during the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) mayoral forum in New York, US, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The New York mayoral primary elections are scheduled to be held on June 24.

State Senator Ramos running for NYC mayor

What we know:

Ramos won her seat in the New York State Senate in 2018, and she currently chairs the Committee on Labor.

She announced her run for the New York City mayoral office on September 13, 2024.

An Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey released on May 28 revealed that 3.5 percent of voters support Ramos.

On June 6, Ramos endorsed fellow candidate Andrew Cuomo, who did not endorse her in return.

Key policies

Regarding immigration, Ramos says that she would expand housing access for immigrants "by advocating for programs like the Housing Access Voucher Program." She also mentions ensuring city services provide information in "all languages spoken by our diverse communities."

Ramos also says that she will declare a mental health state of emergency for the city "on day one."

She has also expressed interest in expanding access to early childhood education and creating a public service employment program to "fill gaps in the labor market."