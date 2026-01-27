Exclusive: Over 50 Westchester leaders endorse Gov. Hochul for reelection

The Brief Over 50 Westchester leaders have endorsed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's reelection campaign, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay reports. The Westchester leaders endorsing the governor also released a joint statement.



Over 50 Westchester leaders have endorsed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's reelection campaign, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay reports.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a brief press conference as she prepares to hand out Thanksgiving food at Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr. Community Center on November 25, 2025 in New York City.

Westchester leaders endorse Hochul

What we know:

The following leaders have endorsed Hochul for her reelection campaign:

Congressman George Latimer

Sen. Shelley Mayer

Sen. Pete Harckham

Rep. Amy Paulin

Rep. J. Gary Pretlow

Rep. Nader Sayegh

Rep. Steve Otis

Rep. MaryJane Shimsky

Rep. Chris Burdick

Rep. Dana Levenberg

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins

Westchester County Board of Legislators Chair Vedat Gashi

Westchester County Board of Legislators Vice Chair Terry Clements

Westchester County Board of Legislators Majority Leader Judah Holstein

Westchester County Clerk Tom Roach

Westchester County Legislator Colin Smith

Westchester County Legislator Erika Pierce

Westchester County Legislator Nancy Barr

Westchester County Legislator Anant Nambiar

Westchester County Legislator Jewel Williams Johnson

Westchester County Legislator David Imamura

Westchester County Legislator Tyrae Woodson-Samuels

Westchester County Legislator David Tubiolo

Westchester County Legislator José Alvarado

Peekskill Councilmember Darren Rigger

Peekskill Councilmember Beverley Chang

Peekskill Councilmember Brian Fassett

Peekskill Councilmember Kathleen Talbot

Peekskill Councilmember Charles DiGruccio

Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie

Peekskill Deputy Mayor Patricia Riley

White Plains Mayor Justin Brasch

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard

New Rochelle Mayor Yadira Ramos-Herbert

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano

Sleepy Hollow Mayor Marjorie Hsu

Mamaroneck Mayor Sharon Torres

Mount Kisco Village Trustee Heather Bryant

Mount Kisco Village Trustee Thomas G. Luzio

Greenburgh Town Council Member Ellen Hendrix

Cortlandt Supervisor Richard Becker

Mamaroneck Supervisor Jaine Elkind Eney

Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner

Ossining Supervisor Elizabeth Feldman

Lewisboro Supervisor Tony Goncalves

Rye Supervisor Gary Zuckerman

Yonkers City Councilmember Tasha Diaz

Yonkers City Councilmember Tim Hodges

Yonkers City Councilmember Deana Norman

Majority Leader of the Yonkers City Council John Rubbo

Yonkers City Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy

What they're saying:

The Westchester leaders endorsing the governor also released this joint statement:

"Westchester has seen firsthand Governor Kathy Hochul’s commitment to delivering for families in the Hudson Valley and beyond. Her work on Penn Station and Metro-North putting commuters first, investing in our clean water infrastructure and strengthening local hospitals has strengthened our economy and improved Westchester families’ quality of life across the board.

This governor understands what our communities need to thrive, and every single day that chaos and disarray come out of Washington, she stands up to Donald Trump’s attacks on New York and puts us first. We’re proud to endorse Governor Hochul for re-election this year."

Hochul released her own statement in response to the support:

"I’m deeply grateful for the support of these Westchester leaders, who know what it means to deliver real results for their communities. From expanding Metro-North access and investing in energy resiliency to making New York safer and more affordable for working families, we’ve made real progress together – but there’s still more work to do. With partners like these, I’m excited to keep building a stronger future for the Hudson Valley and for all New Yorkers."

Congressman George Latimer (NY-16) issued the following statement:

"At a moment when our basic freedoms are under assault, and Donald Trump and his allies are driving up costs for families, we don’t have the luxury of being divided. In Westchester, people want results — lower costs, safer communities, and leaders who deliver for New York families. That's Governor Kathy Hochul. Governor Hochul has been a strong and effective leader for New York and for Westchester: delivering real relief to lower costs, expanding free school meals for our kids, investing in our schools and infrastructure, and partnering with local governments to keep our communities safe. She understands the challenges facing Westchester families, seniors, and working people, and she’s uniting our party to deliver for them. I’m proud to endorse Governor Hochul for re-election and look forward to continuing our work to lower costs and keep New Yorkers safe."

The other side:

These endorsements come as some Democratic leaders pressure Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, who entered the gubernatorial race in June 2025, to drop out of the primary.

Those who support Delgado say his presence in the race keeps the conversation focused on more progressive policies.

The Delgado campaign sent a few quotes to McKay in response.

"Calling a primary a ‘waste of resources’ says more about how disconnected party leadership has become than anything else," Sen. Jabari Brisport stated.

"The real waste is years of half-measures while working people struggle to afford rent, childcare, and healthcare. We need to send Antonio to Albany so we can actually tax the rich and make childcare truly universal and housing available for all New Yorkers."

Rep. Emily Gallagher said, "For too long, New York politics has been dominated by the idea that party insiders get to decide who runs and who doesn’t. Those days are over. Governor Hochul has had years to act boldly on housing, climate and affordability and she hasn’t. When we give voters choices on the ballot, that’s not division, it’s democracy. Silencing debate is how parties lose trust, and we’ve already seen where that leads."