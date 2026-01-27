Exclusive: Over 50 Westchester leaders endorse Gov. Hochul for reelection
NEW YORK - Over 50 Westchester leaders have endorsed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's reelection campaign, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay reports.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a brief press conference as she prepares to hand out Thanksgiving food at Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr. Community Center on November 25, 2025 in New York City.
What we know:
The following leaders have endorsed Hochul for her reelection campaign:
- Congressman George Latimer
- Sen. Shelley Mayer
- Sen. Pete Harckham
- Rep. Amy Paulin
- Rep. J. Gary Pretlow
- Rep. Nader Sayegh
- Rep. Steve Otis
- Rep. MaryJane Shimsky
- Rep. Chris Burdick
- Rep. Dana Levenberg
- Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins
- Westchester County Board of Legislators Chair Vedat Gashi
- Westchester County Board of Legislators Vice Chair Terry Clements
- Westchester County Board of Legislators Majority Leader Judah Holstein
- Westchester County Clerk Tom Roach
- Westchester County Legislator Colin Smith
- Westchester County Legislator Erika Pierce
- Westchester County Legislator Nancy Barr
- Westchester County Legislator Anant Nambiar
- Westchester County Legislator Jewel Williams Johnson
- Westchester County Legislator David Imamura
- Westchester County Legislator Tyrae Woodson-Samuels
- Westchester County Legislator David Tubiolo
- Westchester County Legislator José Alvarado
- Peekskill Councilmember Darren Rigger
- Peekskill Councilmember Beverley Chang
- Peekskill Councilmember Brian Fassett
- Peekskill Councilmember Kathleen Talbot
- Peekskill Councilmember Charles DiGruccio
- Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie
- Peekskill Deputy Mayor Patricia Riley
- White Plains Mayor Justin Brasch
- Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard
- New Rochelle Mayor Yadira Ramos-Herbert
- Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano
- Sleepy Hollow Mayor Marjorie Hsu
- Mamaroneck Mayor Sharon Torres
- Mount Kisco Village Trustee Heather Bryant
- Mount Kisco Village Trustee Thomas G. Luzio
- Greenburgh Town Council Member Ellen Hendrix
- Cortlandt Supervisor Richard Becker
- Mamaroneck Supervisor Jaine Elkind Eney
- Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner
- Ossining Supervisor Elizabeth Feldman
- Lewisboro Supervisor Tony Goncalves
- Rye Supervisor Gary Zuckerman
- Yonkers City Councilmember Tasha Diaz
- Yonkers City Councilmember Tim Hodges
- Yonkers City Councilmember Deana Norman
- Majority Leader of the Yonkers City Council John Rubbo
- Yonkers City Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy
What they're saying:
The Westchester leaders endorsing the governor also released this joint statement:
"Westchester has seen firsthand Governor Kathy Hochul’s commitment to delivering for families in the Hudson Valley and beyond. Her work on Penn Station and Metro-North putting commuters first, investing in our clean water infrastructure and strengthening local hospitals has strengthened our economy and improved Westchester families’ quality of life across the board.
This governor understands what our communities need to thrive, and every single day that chaos and disarray come out of Washington, she stands up to Donald Trump’s attacks on New York and puts us first. We’re proud to endorse Governor Hochul for re-election this year."
Hochul released her own statement in response to the support:
"I’m deeply grateful for the support of these Westchester leaders, who know what it means to deliver real results for their communities. From expanding Metro-North access and investing in energy resiliency to making New York safer and more affordable for working families, we’ve made real progress together – but there’s still more work to do. With partners like these, I’m excited to keep building a stronger future for the Hudson Valley and for all New Yorkers."
Congressman George Latimer (NY-16) issued the following statement:
"At a moment when our basic freedoms are under assault, and Donald Trump and his allies are driving up costs for families, we don’t have the luxury of being divided. In Westchester, people want results — lower costs, safer communities, and leaders who deliver for New York families. That's Governor Kathy Hochul. Governor Hochul has been a strong and effective leader for New York and for Westchester: delivering real relief to lower costs, expanding free school meals for our kids, investing in our schools and infrastructure, and partnering with local governments to keep our communities safe. She understands the challenges facing Westchester families, seniors, and working people, and she’s uniting our party to deliver for them. I’m proud to endorse Governor Hochul for re-election and look forward to continuing our work to lower costs and keep New Yorkers safe."
The other side:
These endorsements come as some Democratic leaders pressure Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, who entered the gubernatorial race in June 2025, to drop out of the primary.
Those who support Delgado say his presence in the race keeps the conversation focused on more progressive policies.
The Delgado campaign sent a few quotes to McKay in response.
"Calling a primary a ‘waste of resources’ says more about how disconnected party leadership has become than anything else," Sen. Jabari Brisport stated.
"The real waste is years of half-measures while working people struggle to afford rent, childcare, and healthcare. We need to send Antonio to Albany so we can actually tax the rich and make childcare truly universal and housing available for all New Yorkers."
Rep. Emily Gallagher said, "For too long, New York politics has been dominated by the idea that party insiders get to decide who runs and who doesn’t. Those days are over. Governor Hochul has had years to act boldly on housing, climate and affordability and she hasn’t. When we give voters choices on the ballot, that’s not division, it’s democracy. Silencing debate is how parties lose trust, and we’ve already seen where that leads."
The Source: This article includes reporting from FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.