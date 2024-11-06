Rep. Tom Kean Jr. wins NJ-7 re-election, defeating Dem. challenger Altman, AP projects
Republican incumbent Tom Kean Jr. defeated Democratic challenger Sue Altman in New Jersey's 7th congressional district, AP calls.
The Associated Press declared Kean the winner at 12:00 a.m. EST.
Kean Jr. comes from a Republican Garden State political dynasty. His father, Tom Kean, Sr., served as New Jersey governor in the 1980s, and his grandfather, Robert Kean, represented NJ-12 in Congress from 1939-1959.
Kean Jr. ran for Congress in 2020 but was defeated by Democrat Tom Malinowski.
In a 2022 rematch, after NJ-7 was redrawn to include around 17,000 more registered Republicans, he successfully unseated Malinowski.
