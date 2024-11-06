Rep. Tom Kean Jr. wins NJ-7 re-election, defeating Dem. challenger Altman, AP projects

article

Republican incumbent Tom Kean Jr. defeated Democratic challenger Sue Altman in New Jersey's 7th congressional district , AP calls.

The Associated Press declared Kean the winner at 12:00 a.m. EST.

Kean Jr. comes from a Republican Garden State political dynasty. His father, Tom Kean, Sr., served as New Jersey governor in the 1980s, and his grandfather, Robert Kean, represented NJ-12 in Congress from 1939-1959.

Kean Jr. ran for Congress in 2020 but was defeated by Democrat Tom Malinowski.

In a 2022 rematch, after NJ-7 was redrawn to include around 17,000 more registered Republicans, he successfully unseated Malinowski.