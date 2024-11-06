Expand / Collapse search

Rep. Tom Kean Jr. wins NJ-7 re-election, defeating Dem. challenger Altman, AP projects

By
Published  November 6, 2024 11:51am EST
2024 Election
FOX 5 NY
article

Rep. Tom Kean, Jr., R-N.J., participates in the House Transportation Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Department of Transportations Policies and Programs and Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Request" in the Rayburn House Office Building on Thursday, Jun

Expand

Republican incumbent Tom Kean Jr. defeated Democratic challenger Sue Altman in New Jersey's 7th congressional district, AP calls

The Associated Press declared Kean the winner at 12:00 a.m. EST.

Kean Jr. comes from a Republican Garden State political dynasty. His father, Tom Kean, Sr., served as New Jersey governor in the 1980s, and his grandfather, Robert Kean, represented NJ-12 in Congress from 1939-1959.

Kean Jr. ran for Congress in 2020 but was defeated by Democrat Tom Malinowski. 

In a 2022 rematch, after NJ-7 was redrawn to include around 17,000 more registered Republicans, he successfully unseated Malinowski.

NJ legislature up for grabs on Election Day

Republicans in New Jersey are hoping to turn either one or both chambers in the state legislature red. Do they have a chance? FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo has the story.

See all 2024 election results for New Jersey here and track the balance of power in the House here