Analilia Mejia wins NJ-11 special election, AP projects

The Brief Democrat Analilia Mejia has won the special election to fill Gov. Sherrill's former seat in Congress, according to The Associated Press. Mejia will now represent New Jersey's 11th Congressional District (NJ-11), which covers parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties. The seat was made vacant after Sherrill resigned following her election as governor in November of last year.



Democrat Analilia Mejia has won the special election to fill New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill's former seat in Congress, according to The Associated Press.

Live NJ-11 special election results

By the numbers:

Mejia will now represent New Jersey's 11th Congressional District (NJ-11), which covers parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties. The seat was made vacant after Sherrill resigned following her election as governor in November of last year.

Who is Analilia Mejia?

The backstory:

The daughter of Colombian and Dominican immigrants, Analilia Mejia is a New Jersey native who began as a union organizer . She also served as the national political director for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.

Photographer: Heather Khalifa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mejia was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, as well as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and several other politicians.

On her campaign website, she emphasized priorities such as canceling student loan debt and guaranteeing national paid sick days. She also advocated for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)—positions that helped define her platform in the successful election campaign.