Frigid temps continue for NYC this week; chances for snow decrease

Extreme cold

What we know:

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that most of New York will be under a cold weather advisory until 10 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 30.

The advisory could continue into Friday night. Wind chills will make parts of the state feel like temperatures are in the negatives.

Potential snow this weekend

Parts of Long Island could see 1 to 2 inches of snow this Sunday; the rest of the state will not see much snowfall.

