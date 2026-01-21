NYC winter storm: When, how much it will snow this weekend

The Brief New York City could see over 10 inches of snow this weekend, but when exactly will the snow begin to fall? Snow will most likely begin on Sunday, mainly before 1 a.m. Chances of snow falling on Sunday night have reached 60%.



New York City could see over 10 inches of snow this weekend, but when exactly will the snow begin to fall?

NEW YORK CITY - DECEMBER 27: A man shovels snow in Brooklyn after an overnight storm on December 27, 2025 in New York City. The New York City metro area received over 4 inches of snow, the first time the city had recorded over 4 inches since a winter Expand

NYC SNOW FORECAST: Timeline | Predicted totals | Live updates l Live radar

Timeline:

Snow will most likely begin on Sunday, mainly before 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Chances of snow falling on Sunday night have reached 60%.

This graphic displays the future radar and pressure for the winter storm charging east through Monday. (FOX Weather)

The NWS forecasts cloudy conditions with snow likely throughout the day, with a high near 22 degrees and a 70% chance of precipitation.

By Monday afternoon, snowfall will taper off, though a 40% chance of snow remains. The sky is forecast to become partly sunny, with a high near 26 degrees.

Snow should stop falling by Monday night.

By the numbers:

Forecast models show much of the New York City area could see between 6 and 10 inches of snow, with some areas potentially seeing higher totals if the storm intensifies or slows. Areas north and west of the city, including parts of the Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey, could see 4 to 9 inches of snow.

"Right now, the potential snow totals for most of us are in that 6 to 10 inches-plus range," FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods said. "As you start heading north and west, you’re looking at about 4 to 9 inches."

Snow potential. (FOX Weather)

Woods said those amounts would likely prompt winter storm warnings across much of the Tri-State region.

When forecasts become more reliable

What we don't know:

According to the National Weather Service, forecast confidence typically increases within about 24 to 36 hours of a storm, as more real-time data from satellites, radar and weather balloons becomes available.

That’s typically when snowfall estimates become more precise and less likely to change significantly.

Because the track of the overall storm and its individual pieces remain unclear, there's no way to determine exactly how much snow will fall and when. The FOX Forecast Center is analyzing new forecast data this morning and will be updating the snow forecast later today.

