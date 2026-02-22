Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, Orange County, New York County (Manhattan), Rockland County, Northern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Putnam County, Southwest Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Kings County (Brooklyn), Southern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Ocean County, Middlesex County, Warren County, Sussex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Morris County, Western Monmouth County, Mercer County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Western Passaic County, Hudson County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Western Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County
7
Blizzard Warning
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Eastern Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Sullivan County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM EST until MON 5:00 AM EST, Ocean County, Coastal Ocean County, Western Monmouth County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 4:00 AM EST, Southwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 AM EST, Southeast Suffolk County, Northeast Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 2:00 AM EST, New York County (Manhattan), Southern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Kings County (Brooklyn), Eastern Union County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Hudson County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 5:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northern Queens County, Southern Westchester County

How much snow fell on Sunday? Totals so far for NYC area

By
Published  February 22, 2026 7:47pm EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 NY

The Brief

    • Initial snowfall reports are in for parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
    • The National Weather Service is detailing snowfall measurements as of 8 p.m. Sunday.
    • The numbers are preliminary reports and will change as more data comes in.

NEW YORK CITY - Several inches of snow have already fallen on Sunday across the Tri-State area, and observations from the National Weather Service are showing totals across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

How many inches of snow do we have right now?

By the numbers:

The agency is detailing snowfall measurements as of 8 p.m. Sunday.

New York

Battery Park 1.5 in

Center Moriches 3.6 in

Central Park 1.8 in

Coney Island 2.9 in

East Williston 3.1 in

Islip Airport 2.0 in

Kennedy Airport 1.7 in

Mamaroneck 1.0 in

Miller Place 2.2 in

Mount Sinai 1.5 in

NYC La Guardia 1.7 in

Sheepshead Bay 2.0 in

Shirley Airport 3.5 in

Syosset 3.1 in

Upton NWS Office 2.5 in

Washington Heights 1.7 in

Williamsburg 3.0 in

New Jersey snow totals

Fair Lawn 2.0 in

Franklin Lakes 1.4 in

Harrison 2.2 in

Hoboken 2.1 in

Leonia 1.2 in

Newark Airport 2.0 in

Ridgefield 2.6 in

Westfield 2.5 in

Connecticut snow totals

Bridgeport Airport 0.8 in

The Source

    • This article includes information provided by the National Weather Service New York.
