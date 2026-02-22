How much snow fell on Sunday? Totals so far for NYC area
NEW YORK CITY - Several inches of snow have already fallen on Sunday across the Tri-State area, and observations from the National Weather Service are showing totals across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
How many inches of snow do we have right now?
By the numbers:
The agency is detailing snowfall measurements as of 8 p.m. Sunday.
New York
Battery Park 1.5 in
Center Moriches 3.6 in
Central Park 1.8 in
Coney Island 2.9 in
East Williston 3.1 in
Islip Airport 2.0 in
Kennedy Airport 1.7 in
Mamaroneck 1.0 in
Miller Place 2.2 in
Mount Sinai 1.5 in
NYC La Guardia 1.7 in
Sheepshead Bay 2.0 in
Shirley Airport 3.5 in
Syosset 3.1 in
Upton NWS Office 2.5 in
Washington Heights 1.7 in
Williamsburg 3.0 in
New Jersey snow totals
Fair Lawn 2.0 in
Franklin Lakes 1.4 in
Harrison 2.2 in
Hoboken 2.1 in
Leonia 1.2 in
Newark Airport 2.0 in
Ridgefield 2.6 in
Westfield 2.5 in
Connecticut snow totals
Bridgeport Airport 0.8 in
