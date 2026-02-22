How much snow fell on Sunday? Totals so far for NYC area

The Brief Initial snowfall reports are in for parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The National Weather Service is detailing snowfall measurements as of 8 p.m. Sunday. The numbers are preliminary reports and will change as more data comes in.



Several inches of snow have already fallen on Sunday across the Tri-State area, and observations from the National Weather Service are showing totals across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

How many inches of snow do we have right now?

By the numbers:

Battery Park 1.5 in

Center Moriches 3.6 in

Central Park 1.8 in

Coney Island 2.9 in

East Williston 3.1 in

Islip Airport 2.0 in

Kennedy Airport 1.7 in

Mamaroneck 1.0 in

Miller Place 2.2 in

Mount Sinai 1.5 in

NYC La Guardia 1.7 in

Sheepshead Bay 2.0 in

Shirley Airport 3.5 in

Syosset 3.1 in

Upton NWS Office 2.5 in

Washington Heights 1.7 in

Williamsburg 3.0 in

Fair Lawn 2.0 in

Franklin Lakes 1.4 in

Harrison 2.2 in

Hoboken 2.1 in

Leonia 1.2 in

Newark Airport 2.0 in

Ridgefield 2.6 in

Westfield 2.5 in

Bridgeport Airport 0.8 in

