Expand / Collapse search

How much snow fell on Sunday? Totals for NYC area

By
Published  January 19, 2026 8:20am EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 NY
Recapping this weekend's NYC snow: What's next?

Recapping this weekend's NYC snow: What's next?

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods joined Dan Bowens on Newsroom Live to recap this weekend's snow in New York City and talk about what's next.

The Brief

    • Snowfall reports are in for parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
    • The National Weather Service released a Public Information Statement detailing snowfall measurements as of Monday morning.
    • The numbers were preliminary reports and may change as more data comes in.

NEW YORK CITY - Several inches of snow fell on Sunday across the Tri-State area, and observations from the National Weather Service are showing totals across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

The National Weather Service released a Public Information Statement detailing snowfall measurements as of Monday morning.

New York snow totals

  • Babylon: 1.5 in.
  • Bedford-Stuyvesant: 1.6 in.
  • Bellerose: 1.0 in.
  • Central Park: 1.0 in.
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 3.2 in.
  • Dongan Hills: 3.3 in.
  • East Meadow: 0.4 in.
  • East Quogue: 1.5 in.
  • Elmhurst: 1.8 in.
  • Elmont: 2.5 in.
  • Flanders: 2.5 in.
  • Flatbush: 2.5 in.
  • Highland Mills: 2.9 in.
  • Islip Airport: 0.9 in.
  • Middletown: 2.0 in.
  • Monroe: 3.0 in.
  • North Merrick: 2.0 in.
  • Orient: 1.8 in.
  • Peekskill: 2.3 in.
  • Pelham Manor: 1.9 in.
  • Pine Bush: 2.7 in.
  • Ridge: 1.2 in.
  • Roslyn Heights: 3.7 in.
  • Sheepshead Bay: 1.0 in.
  • Smithtown: 2.4 in.
  • Syosset: 3.6 in.
  • Woodlawn: 2.6 in.

New Jersey snow totals

  • Fair Lawn: 2.7 in.
  • Fanwood: 4.0 in.
  • Franklin Lakes: 3.3 in.
  • Glen Ridge: 3.5 in.
  • Harrison: 1.7 in.
  • Hoboken: 1.9 in.
  • Livingston: 3.7 in.
  • Newark: 3.6 in.
  • Plainfield: 3.3 in.
  • River Edge: 2.4 in.
  • River Vale: 1.6 in.
  • Rutherford: 1.5 in.
  • Waldwick: 2.8 in.
  • Wallington: 2.9 in.
  • West Orange: 4.5 in.

Connecticut snow totals

  • Bethel: 1.5 in.
  • Branford: 2.0 in.
  • Bridgeport Airport: 3.9 in.
  • Clinton: 1.0 in.
  • Easton: 4.0 in.
  • Guilford: 2.0 in.
  • Madison: 1.5 in.
  • New Canaan: 3.5 in.
  • New Fairfield: 1.2 in.
  • New London: 1.5 in.
  • Newtown: 1.7 in.
  • North Haven: 3.0 in.
  • Rowayton: 2.7 in.
  • Shelton: 3.0 in.
  • Stratford: 1.8 in.
  • Westbrook: 2.0 in.
  • Weston: 2.7 in.

The Source

    • This story is based on observed snowfall totals from the National Weather Service New York (Upton) Public Information Statement.
Winter WeatherNew York City