How much snow fell on Sunday? Totals for NYC area
NEW YORK CITY - Several inches of snow fell on Sunday across the Tri-State area, and observations from the National Weather Service are showing totals across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The National Weather Service released a Public Information Statement detailing snowfall measurements as of Monday morning.
New York snow totals
- Babylon: 1.5 in.
- Bedford-Stuyvesant: 1.6 in.
- Bellerose: 1.0 in.
- Central Park: 1.0 in.
- Croton-on-Hudson: 3.2 in.
- Dongan Hills: 3.3 in.
- East Meadow: 0.4 in.
- East Quogue: 1.5 in.
- Elmhurst: 1.8 in.
- Elmont: 2.5 in.
- Flanders: 2.5 in.
- Flatbush: 2.5 in.
- Highland Mills: 2.9 in.
- Islip Airport: 0.9 in.
- Middletown: 2.0 in.
- Monroe: 3.0 in.
- North Merrick: 2.0 in.
- Orient: 1.8 in.
- Peekskill: 2.3 in.
- Pelham Manor: 1.9 in.
- Pine Bush: 2.7 in.
- Ridge: 1.2 in.
- Roslyn Heights: 3.7 in.
- Sheepshead Bay: 1.0 in.
- Smithtown: 2.4 in.
- Syosset: 3.6 in.
- Woodlawn: 2.6 in.
New Jersey snow totals
- Fair Lawn: 2.7 in.
- Fanwood: 4.0 in.
- Franklin Lakes: 3.3 in.
- Glen Ridge: 3.5 in.
- Harrison: 1.7 in.
- Hoboken: 1.9 in.
- Livingston: 3.7 in.
- Newark: 3.6 in.
- Plainfield: 3.3 in.
- River Edge: 2.4 in.
- River Vale: 1.6 in.
- Rutherford: 1.5 in.
- Waldwick: 2.8 in.
- Wallington: 2.9 in.
- West Orange: 4.5 in.
Connecticut snow totals
- Bethel: 1.5 in.
- Branford: 2.0 in.
- Bridgeport Airport: 3.9 in.
- Clinton: 1.0 in.
- Easton: 4.0 in.
- Guilford: 2.0 in.
- Madison: 1.5 in.
- New Canaan: 3.5 in.
- New Fairfield: 1.2 in.
- New London: 1.5 in.
- Newtown: 1.7 in.
- North Haven: 3.0 in.
- Rowayton: 2.7 in.
- Shelton: 3.0 in.
- Stratford: 1.8 in.
- Westbrook: 2.0 in.
- Weston: 2.7 in.