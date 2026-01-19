How much snow fell on Sunday? Totals for NYC area

The Brief Snowfall reports are in for parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The National Weather Service released a Public Information Statement detailing snowfall measurements as of Monday morning. The numbers were preliminary reports and may change as more data comes in.



Several inches of snow fell on Sunday across the Tri-State area, and observations from the National Weather Service are showing totals across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

The National Weather Service released a Public Information Statement detailing snowfall measurements as of Monday morning.

Babylon: 1.5 in.

Bedford-Stuyvesant: 1.6 in.

Bellerose: 1.0 in.

Central Park: 1.0 in.

Croton-on-Hudson: 3.2 in.

Dongan Hills: 3.3 in.

East Meadow: 0.4 in.

East Quogue: 1.5 in.

Elmhurst: 1.8 in.

Elmont: 2.5 in.

Flanders: 2.5 in.

Flatbush: 2.5 in.

Highland Mills: 2.9 in.

Islip Airport: 0.9 in.

Middletown: 2.0 in.

Monroe: 3.0 in.

North Merrick: 2.0 in.

Orient: 1.8 in.

Peekskill: 2.3 in.

Pelham Manor: 1.9 in.

Pine Bush: 2.7 in.

Ridge: 1.2 in.

Roslyn Heights: 3.7 in.

Sheepshead Bay: 1.0 in.

Smithtown: 2.4 in.

Syosset: 3.6 in.

Woodlawn: 2.6 in.

Fair Lawn: 2.7 in.

Fanwood: 4.0 in.

Franklin Lakes: 3.3 in.

Glen Ridge: 3.5 in.

Harrison: 1.7 in.

Hoboken: 1.9 in.

Livingston: 3.7 in.

Newark: 3.6 in.

Plainfield: 3.3 in.

River Edge: 2.4 in.

River Vale: 1.6 in.

Rutherford: 1.5 in.

Waldwick: 2.8 in.

Wallington: 2.9 in.

West Orange: 4.5 in.

Bethel: 1.5 in.

Branford: 2.0 in.

Bridgeport Airport: 3.9 in.

Clinton: 1.0 in.

Easton: 4.0 in.

Guilford: 2.0 in.

Madison: 1.5 in.

New Canaan: 3.5 in.

New Fairfield: 1.2 in.

New London: 1.5 in.

Newtown: 1.7 in.

North Haven: 3.0 in.

Rowayton: 2.7 in.

Shelton: 3.0 in.

Stratford: 1.8 in.

Westbrook: 2.0 in.

Weston: 2.7 in.