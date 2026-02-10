Snow, icy mix possible Tuesday night in NYC area; monitoring next potential storm

The Brief Light snow and a wintry mix are possible on Tuesday night across parts of the New York City area. Most areas are expected to see little accumulation, but slick roads could develop in some spots. In addition, meteorologists are monitoring a larger storm system that could impact parts of the country on Presidents' Day.



A winter system is expected to move through the region later on Tuesday, bringing light snow and a wintry mix to parts of the Tri-State area – as meteorologists monitor a larger storm system that could impact parts of the country on Presidents' Day.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter weather coverage—Download Now.

When will it snow?

What we know:

The National Weather Service says weak low pressure will bring a round of light snow and wintry precipitation to the region late Tuesday afternoon and overnight.

Photo credit: The National Weather Service

Forecasters expect most of New York City, Long Island and coastal New Jersey to see mainly rain, while areas farther inland could see snow or a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Snowfall totals are expected to remain light, with up to about an inch possible in some interior locations. A light glaze of ice is also possible in parts of the advisory area.

Local perspective:

In New York City, significant accumulation is not expected, but temperatures hovering near freezing could allow for brief periods of sleet or icy spots, especially late tonight and early Wednesday.

Parts of northern and western New Jersey and interior Connecticut have a higher chance of seeing light snow or ice, particularly away from the immediate coast.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday for interior areas, warning that snow and ice-covered roads could lead to slippery travel conditions.

By the numbers:

According to the National Weather Service, here's what to expect for portions of the New York City area:

Snowfall: Up to 1 inch possible in interior areas.

Ice: A light glaze, up to a few hundredths of an inch.

Timing: Late Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

What we don't know:

Forecasters say winter weather advisories could be expanded farther east into parts of Connecticut or New Jersey if the threat of freezing rain increases.

What's next:

Meteorologists are also monitoring a larger storm system that could affect parts of the country later this weekend as the overall weather pattern begins to shift. While details are still uncertain, the developing setup could allow colder air to interact with a stronger storm system, increasing the potential for more widespread winter weather.

Setup for cross-country weekend storm. (FOX Weather)

Most computer forecast models show that this system remains to the south, moving across the Gulf Coast before sliding offshore near the Southeast coast. In a second, much less-likely scenario, the massive storm system lifts north into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

This image shows the storm patterns will impact the country starting next week. (FOX Weather)

Forecasters stress that it is too early to know how much, if any, snow could reach the Northeast, but the system bears watching as the week progresses.