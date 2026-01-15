Snow expected in NYC this weekend: Here's how much and when
NEW YORK CITY - Don't put the shovels away just yet — snow is back in the forecast for New York City this weekend.
Timeline:
A small nor'easter is making its way toward the region this weekend. If it tracks close to the coast, the New York City area could see a decent snowfall.
The snow would begin Sunday afternoon, and end by Sunday night. New York City could also see some snow showers on Saturday, but they will likely turn into a wintry mix.
Sunday snow
By the numbers:
Sunday's snowfall could bring up to 2 inches for New York City. Newark could see about 2.6 inches, while Upstate New York could get closer to 3 inches.
Temperatures will also drop from a high of 43 degrees on Saturday to a high of 33 on Sunday.
FOX Weather updates
NYC weather radar
What you can do:
