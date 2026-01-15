Snow expected in NYC this weekend: Here's how much and when

The Brief Some snow is expected to fall in New York City this weekend. Up to 2 inches is possible on Sunday. The snow will begin during the afternoon.



Don't put the shovels away just yet — snow is back in the forecast for New York City this weekend.

Timeline:

A small nor'easter is making its way toward the region this weekend. If it tracks close to the coast, the New York City area could see a decent snowfall.

The snow would begin Sunday afternoon, and end by Sunday night. New York City could also see some snow showers on Saturday, but they will likely turn into a wintry mix.

Sunday snow

By the numbers:

Sunday's snowfall could bring up to 2 inches for New York City. Newark could see about 2.6 inches, while Upstate New York could get closer to 3 inches.

Temperatures will also drop from a high of 43 degrees on Saturday to a high of 33 on Sunday.

What you can do:

