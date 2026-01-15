Expand / Collapse search

Snow expected in NYC this weekend: Here's how much and when

By
Published  January 15, 2026 10:57am EST
New York City
FOX 5 NY
Talking weekend NYC snow chances: How much?

Talking weekend NYC snow chances: How much?

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods joined Dan Bowens on Newsroom Live to talk about the potential for snow this weekend in the New York City area.

The Brief

    • Some snow is expected to fall in New York City this weekend.
    • Up to 2 inches is possible on Sunday.
    • The snow will begin during the afternoon.

NEW YORK CITY - Don't put the shovels away just yet — snow is back in the forecast for New York City this weekend.

Timeline:

A small nor'easter is making its way toward the region this weekend. If it tracks close to the coast, the New York City area could see a decent snowfall.

The snow would begin Sunday afternoon, and end by Sunday night. New York City could also see some snow showers on Saturday, but they will likely turn into a wintry mix.

Sunday snow

By the numbers:

Sunday's snowfall could bring up to 2 inches for New York City. Newark could see about 2.6 inches, while Upstate New York could get closer to 3 inches.

Temperatures will also drop from a high of 43 degrees on Saturday to a high of 33 on Sunday.

FOX Weather updates

NYC weather radar

What you can do:

Stay up to date with the latest weather updates. Click HERE for more information.

The Source

    • This article includes information from FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods.
New York CityWinter Weather