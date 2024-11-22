Expand / Collapse search

School closings: Track delays in NY, NJ for Friday, Nov. 22

Published  November 22, 2024 6:18am EST
New York
NEW YORK - Track school closings and delays for Friday, Nov. 22 in New York and New Jersey.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for portions of the Tri-State area.

List of school delays for Friday, Nov. 22

New York

  • Byram Hills School Districy: 2-hour delay
  • Chappaqua School District: 2-hour delay
  • Liberty Central School District: Closed
  • Newburgh City School District: 2-hour delay
  • Peekskill City School District: 2-hour delay
  • Poughkeepsie City School District: 2-hour delay

New Jersey

  • Hardyston Township Elementary School: 2-hour delay
  • Jefferson Township School District: 2-hour delay