School closings: Track delays in NY, NJ for Friday, Nov. 22
NEW YORK - Track school closings and delays for Friday, Nov. 22 in New York and New Jersey.
- MORE: Click HERE for real-time school closing updates.
- MORE: Click HERE to follow winter storm updates.
A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for portions of the Tri-State area.
List of school delays for Friday, Nov. 22
New York
- Byram Hills School Districy: 2-hour delay
- Chappaqua School District: 2-hour delay
- Liberty Central School District: Closed
- Newburgh City School District: 2-hour delay
- Peekskill City School District: 2-hour delay
- Poughkeepsie City School District: 2-hour delay
New Jersey
- Hardyston Township Elementary School: 2-hour delay
- Jefferson Township School District: 2-hour delay