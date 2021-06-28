Expand / Collapse search

Tropical Depression Four forms off South Carolina coast

By FOX 13 News Staff
TAMPA, Fla. - Tropical Depression Four has formed off the Carolina coast, though it only has a very narrow window of time to intensify any further before making landfall tonight.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the depression was about 85 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina with winds of 35 mph. It was producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms west of its exposed center of circulation. 

Forecasters say the system will continue moving west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph, putting it over the coast of southern South Carolina or Georgia by this evening.

"The NHC forecast shows the system becoming a tropical storm before landfall, and as a result a tropical storm warning has been issued for a portion of the South Carolina coast," the 11 a.m. update noted.

The warning extends from Edisto Beach to the South Santeee River.

‘Danny’ is the next name on the 2021 list of hurricane names.

Whether it strengthens into a tropical storm before then or not, the NHC says a few inches of rain are possible along the coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina through tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a 40-percent chance of strengthening as it moves west.

