Super Bowl weekend winter snowstorm in NY?

There is a chance people in New York could be watching the Super Bowl with snow falling outside. The good news is that it looks like this storm might only bring light accumulations.

A winter storm is potentially going to target the East Coast over the weekend and linger into Monday.

Weather forecasting models are coming into better agreement on a storm impacting the coast this weekend. Low pressure is expected to develop on Sunday, sliding northeast along the coast through Monday morning.

Some light to moderate snow is now expected along the I-95 corridor, which could create travel trouble for the new workweek according to FOX Weather.

Winter Storm Timeline

Computer forecast models show the snow could start falling as early as Saturday evening and be the steadiest for areas from the central Appalachians to the Delmarva Peninsula, southern New Jersey, and possibly southeastern New England.

Further south and closer to the coast, temperatures will stay warm enough for mostly rain to fall over the Carolinas.

The path of the storm and potential snowfall amounts will firm up over the next 24 hours or so.

New York will see temperatures well above average on Saturday but will see around a 30-degree drop in high temperatures for Sunday.

Because the system is expected to move through the region quickly, accumulations on Sunday are expected to remain light.

The National Weather Service has not posted any watches or warnings related to the storm at this point.

