Snow squall sweeps through Westchester County (time-lapse video)

A snow squall warning was in effect for New York and other parts of the tristate area on Dec. 18 as an arctic front moved through the region, the National Weather Service said.

Twitter user Curtis St. John posted a time-lapse video showing a snow squall blowing through Purchase in Westchester County.

RELATED: WHAT IS A SNOW SQUALL?

The weather service warned that rapid changes in visibility and slick roads could lead to accidents, urging people to consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passed.

The heavy bursts of snow impacted parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York.