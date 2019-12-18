Arctic cold front hits New York area; dangerous snow squalls possible

An arctic cold front will move across the New York metropolitan region on Wednesday.

Forecasters are warning that snow squalls could hit parts of northern New Jersey, northeast Pennsylvania, and New York's western Hudson Valley causing potentially hazardous conditions.

The National Weather Service said that "dangerous snow squalls" could develop and move across the region, especially along and north of the I-80 corridor in New Jersey. The NWS has issued several weather alerts, including wind advisories, wind chill advisories, and snow squall warnings.

WHAT IS A SNOW SQUALL? Snow moves in and out quickly

Often associated with a cold front

Sudden whiteout conditions

Falling temperatures

Icy conditions happen very fast

Very dangerous even if little snow accumulates

Source: NWS

"Gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph could also occur this afternoon and tonight," the NWS said. "Tree damage and power outages are possible where ice accumulations remain."

New York City Emergency Management urged residents to prepare for wind chills in the single digits.

"As cold and blustery conditions move into our area, we want to advise you to take necessary precautions to stay safe," Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell said. "Remember to check on elderly family members and others who may be at risk due to the cold weather. We recommend that you stay indoors as much as possible, but if you have to go out, bundle up and dress warmly."

Several thousand homes in New Jersey were already without power after a strong icy storm that passed through Tuesday into Wednesday. That storm knocked down trees and iced up roads.

SkyFOX on Wednesday morning was over a house in Maplewood damaged by falling tree limbs. Sheets of ice were visible from the air, too.

"Be prepared for areas of reduced visibility from falling and blowing snow," the NWS said. "This could lead to temporary whiteout conditions and the potential for dangerous driving conditions."

The cold front will lead to very cold temperatures on Thursday.