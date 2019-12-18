Reports of falling ice at George Washington Bridge, Columbus Circle

article

Emergency crews are responding to reports of falling ice in various locations across Manhattan from the George Washington Bridge to Lower Manhattan.

West 58th Street between Seventh Avenue and Broadway is closed in the Columbus Circle area. 48th St. between Park Ave. and Madison Ave. was also closed on Wednesday afternoon.

The eastbound, upper level of the George Washington Bridge was also closed.

There were also reports of street closures in Lower Manhattan due to falling ice. The NYPD said it was receiving numerous 911 calls about falling ice.

Motorists and pedestrians were advised to avoid the affected areas.

Temperatures rose a bit Wednesday likely causing frozen areas to melt and pieces of ice to break off after a storm dumped freezing rain across the New York City region on Tuesday.

