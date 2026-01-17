Snow alert issued for Sunday, NYC crews prepare for possible accumulation

article

New York City sanitation crews are preparing for another round of winter weather Sunday as officials warn of slippery roads and the potential for accumulating snow.

What we know:

The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has issued a Snow Alert for Sunday, Jan. 18, beginning at 4 a.m. A Snow Alert is the department’s higher-level snow-fighting notification, above a standard Winter Operations Advisory.

Forecasters expect precipitation to fall in multiple bands from early morning through late Sunday night. Much of the city already saw snow Saturday, and DSNY says salt spreaders are active on every street, highway, and bike lane to address current conditions.

Officials say that work will continue through Sunday, and plows will be deployed in any neighborhood that sees two inches or more of roadway accumulation. Forecasts suggest a 10% chance of localized snowfall totals of four inches or more, and DSNY says crews are ready if that happens.

How the city is preparing

DSNY says it has approximately 700 million pounds of salt on hand and will activate its GPS operations room Sunday, using the department’s Bladerunner 2.0 tracking system to monitor salting operations in real time.

City officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads during active snowfall when possible. Those who must drive are encouraged to do so slowly and cautiously.

Trash and recycling schedule

DSNY says there is no anticipated change to trash, recycling, or curbside composting schedules due to the snow.

However, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 19, there will be no trash, recycling, or curbside composting collection citywide.

Residents who normally receive Monday collection may place their materials at the curb Monday evening for pickup beginning Tuesday, Jan. 20. DSNY warns that delays are possible, especially with winter weather.

What you can do:

City officials remind residents that while sanitation crews handle streets and bike lanes, property owners are responsible for clearing sidewalks in front of their buildings.

New Yorkers can find updated storm information at nyc.gov/snow, call 311, or sign up for NotifyNYC, the city’s free emergency alert system available in 14 languages, including ASL.