Severe thunderstorm watch issued in New York; heavy rain, lightning, wind gusts

article

The Brief Severe thunderstorm watch issued until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. Significant threat to property or life across multiple counties. Storms expected to bring heavy rain, lightning and damaging winds



The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch across several counties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, warning of potential threats to life and property.

Weather damages from the New York Black African Literature Festival

Severe weather alerts in various counties

What we know:

The alerts cover a wide range of areas in New York. The watch applies to Westchester, Kings, Orange, Bronx, Queens, Putnam, Richmond, Rockland, Nassau, Passaic, Hudson, Bergen, Union, Essex, Fairfield and Dutchess counties.

This weather alert, issued by the National Weather Service, remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. The storms are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and frequent lightning.

Traffic delays on the BQE

Why you should care:

Rain has led to flooding on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. City officials are warning drivers to expect "extensive" traffic delays heading east near Cadman Plaza West.

Local perspective

FOX meteorologists report that as the day progresses, the weather will become increasingly stormy across the New York area. The storms are anticipated to cause heavy blinding rain, significant lightning and wind gusts capable of causing damage.

The severe weather poses a significant threat to life and property, according to the National Weather Service. Residents in the affected areas should stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.

The storms are expected to wrap up a couple of hours after sunset. It is crucial for residents to remain vigilant and follow any updates from local authorities and weather services.

It is unclear how severe the impact will be in each specific area, and residents are advised to stay updated on local news and weather channels for the latest information.