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Severe thunderstorms, flood watch in store for NYC this weekend: Forecast latest

By
FOX 5 NY
Severe Weather
Published July 17, 2026 4:38 PM EDT
Published July 17, 2026 4:38 PM EDT
NYC air quality: Breaking down when we could see clearer skies
NYC air quality: Breaking down when we could see clearer skies

NYC air quality: Breaking down when we could see clearer skies

Canadian wildfire smoke remains in New York City for Friday morning. FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods breaks down when we could see some relief.

The Brief

    • The National Weather Service is reporting that New York City is under threat of severe thunderstorms this weekend.
    • Thunderstorms this coming weekend could have wind gusts up to nearly 60 miles per hour, as well as the possibility of an isolated tornado.
    • Heavy rainfall may also lead to flash flooding for the metro area, as well as Long Island and portions of New Jersey.

NEW YORK - The National Weather Service is reporting that New York City is under threat of severe thunderstorms this weekend.

Severe thunderstorms, flash flooding

What we know:

Thunderstorms this coming weekend could have wind gusts up to nearly 60 miles per hour, as well as the possibility of an isolated tornado.

Heavy rainfall may also lead to flash flooding for the metro area, as well as Long Island and portions of New Jersey.

Poor air quality in NYC

The rainfall this weekend is expected to help thin out the wildfire smoke currently plaguing the Northeast.

When will the air quality improve in NYC? Latest weather forecast
When will the air quality improve in NYC? Latest weather forecast

When will the air quality improve in NYC? Latest weather forecast

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods has a look at when air quality conditions could improve in New York City.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the National Weather Service.

Severe Weather