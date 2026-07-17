Severe thunderstorms, flood watch in store for NYC this weekend: Forecast latest

The Brief The National Weather Service is reporting that New York City is under threat of severe thunderstorms this weekend. Thunderstorms this coming weekend could have wind gusts up to nearly 60 miles per hour, as well as the possibility of an isolated tornado. Heavy rainfall may also lead to flash flooding for the metro area, as well as Long Island and portions of New Jersey.



The National Weather Service is reporting that New York City is under threat of severe thunderstorms this weekend.

Severe thunderstorms, flash flooding

What we know:

Thunderstorms this coming weekend could have wind gusts up to nearly 60 miles per hour, as well as the possibility of an isolated tornado.

Heavy rainfall may also lead to flash flooding for the metro area, as well as Long Island and portions of New Jersey.

Poor air quality in NYC

The rainfall this weekend is expected to help thin out the wildfire smoke currently plaguing the Northeast.