NY weather forecast: Flash flooding possible

The Brief Continuous rain and thunderstorms could lead to localized flooding. This week will be cooler than last, with highs averaging in the mid-60s.



Persistent rounds of rain and thunderstorms are contributing to the rising threat of flash floods in parts of Upstate New York.

Excessive runoff could result in rivers, streams and other low-lying locations flooding. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

New York City will also experience rain for most of the week, and possibly some thunderstorms.

The week ahead

Timeline:

Though the weekend will see some sunshine, there is at least a chance of showers from today until Friday.

Monday night: Rain, with possible thunderstorms closer to midnight. Low 59.

Tuesday: Showers and potential thunderstorms, which could produce heavy rainfall. High 63, low 58.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with possible thunderstorms after noon. High 71, low 58.

Thursday: Partly sunny with 40 percent of showers at night. High 71, low 52.

Friday: 30 percent chance of showers. High 61, low 51.

What they're saying:

"Keep that umbrella nearby," FOX 5 NY's Liv Johnson said in regard to the next few days.

Flash flooding is possible, but the scattered nature of the storms diminishes the threat. NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has placed portions of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey in a Level 2 out of 4 risk of flash flooding on Monday.