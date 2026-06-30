NYC starts to swelter as heat dome collides with World Cup Round of 32 in NJ

The Brief A possible heatwave in the New York City region is bringing dangerous "feels-like" temperatures potentially reaching 115 degrees by the July 4th weekend. The extreme heat and humidity will directly impact Tuesday's FIFA World Cup knockout match between France and Sweden. The life-threatening heat dome could bring New York its first back-to-back triple-digit days since 2011.



As millions of Americans prepare to celebrate America’s 250th birthday this weekend, a life-threatening heat dome is expanding toward the East Coast, bringing stifling temperatures and oppressive humidity to the New York City region.

That heatwave is potentially arriving right as New York/New Jersey Stadium prepares to host a massive FIFA World Cup Round of 32 knockout match on Tuesday.

Tuesday forecast

By the numbers:

Hitting 90 degrees on Tuesday will mark the beginning of an official heatwave, which is defined by three consecutive days at or above that temperature.

With early sunny skies, temperatures are already climbing from morning lows in the 70s. However, the humidity is what will truly make the outdoors feel like an oven. Winds from the south are feeding warm, moist air into the region, pushing dew points into the mid-60s.

The combination of heat and humidity will compound daily, bringing the area dangerously close to record high temperatures. While Tuesday's current high is expected to hover around 90 degrees, the heat index is the primary concern. It will likely feel like 100 degrees or more for several days in a row, especially as actual air temperatures are projected to surge to a dangerous 96 degrees by Wednesday.

An Extreme Heat Warning has now been issued for NYC, northeast NJ, the Lower Hudson Valley and portions of southern Connecticut for Wednesday.

World Cup impact

Local perspective:

The extreme heat will immediately put both players and fans to the test on Tuesday evening at the NY/NJ Stadium as France faces off against Sweden in a highly anticipated Round of 32 World Cup knockout match.

By kickoff, the stadium will be baking in the peak of the day's heat and humidity. The conditions will demand extra hydration breaks for the players on the pitch, who will be expending massive amounts of energy in a do-or-die elimination game.

For the tens of thousands of fans descending on the Meadowlands, officials and heat safety experts are urging extreme caution:

Hydrate: Drink plenty of water before you feel thirsty.

Dress smart: Wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing made of breathable materials like cotton or linen, which reflect sunlight.

Seek shade: Take advantage of air-conditioned spaces whenever possible and recognize the early signs of heat exhaustion.

July 4th heat

What's next:

The sweltering conditions in NYC are part of a massive, life-threatening heat dome currently roasting over 230 million Americans across the country. According to FOX Weather, the extreme heat is shifting from the Midwest to the East Coast just in time for the July 4th weekend.

By midweek, densely populated cities along the I-95 corridor, including New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C., will experience days of potentially record-breaking heat. When factoring in the stifling moisture in the air, "feels-like" temperatures could reach a blistering 110 to 115 degrees during the hottest parts of the day.

If the forecast holds, New York could see its first back-to-back triple-digit days since 2011.