France vs Sweden preview: World Cup knockout clash will decide Paraguay’s July 4 opponent in Philadelphia

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The Brief France faces Sweden in a World Cup round-of-32 match Tuesday at New York New Jersey Stadium. France enters as one of the tournament favorites after winning all three group-stage matches. The winner will face Paraguay in Philadelphia on July 4 after Paraguay upset Germany on penalty kicks.



France and Sweden meet Tuesday at New York New Jersey Stadium in a World Cup knockout match with a spot in Philadelphia on the line.

The winner will advance to face Paraguay in the round of 16 on July 4 at Philadelphia Stadium, setting up a holiday matchup on America’s 250th birthday.

About the match

France faces Sweden in the round of 32 on Tuesday, June 30, at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

The match will air on FOX and stream on FOX One.

What’s at stake

The winner moves on to face Paraguay in Philadelphia on Saturday, July 4.

That possibility looked different before Monday, when Germany entered its round-of-32 matchup as the favorite. But Paraguay stunned Germany on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw, sending the South American side into the round of 16.

Now, France or Sweden will get Paraguay next, with Philadelphia hosting the matchup.

France enters as the favorite

France has looked like one of the strongest teams in the tournament.

Les Bleus won Group I with a perfect record, beating Senegal, Iraq and Norway. France scored 10 goals across the group stage and allowed two.

That attacking form makes France the clear favorite against Sweden.

Kylian Mbappé remains the biggest name, but France’s strength has been about more than one player. The team has had multiple attacking options, controlled games well and looked comfortable handling the pressure of being one of the favorites.

France also already has experience at New York New Jersey Stadium during this tournament. Les Bleus played there earlier in the group stage, beating Senegal 3-1.

Kylian Mbappé of France against Iraq in Philadelphia during the World Cup group stages (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

Sweden looks for an upset

Sweden’s path to the knockout stage was less steady, but the team is still alive.

Sweden opened the tournament with a 5-1 win over Tunisia, then lost 5-1 to the Netherlands. The Swedes closed group play with a 1-1 draw against Japan, giving them four points and a place in the round of 32.

That record shows both sides of Sweden’s tournament. At its best, Sweden can score in bunches and punish mistakes. At its worst, it can be stretched open by elite attacking teams.

Against France, Sweden will need a disciplined defensive performance and likely a breakthrough moment from its attack.

GUADALUPE, MEXICO - JUNE 14: Viktor Gyokeres of Sweden celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Sweden and Tunisia at Monterrey Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Guadalupe, Mexico. (Photo by Alfred Expand

Golden Boot race

France vs. Sweden also has Golden Boot implications.

Kylian Mbappé enters the match with four goals, tied for second in the tournament scoring race with France teammate Ousmane Dembélé, Brazil’s Vinícius Júnior and Norway’s Erling Haaland. Argentina’s Lionel Messi leads the race with six goals.

Current Golden Boot leaders:

Lionel Messi, Argentina: 6 goals

Kylian Mbappé, France: 4 goals

Ousmane Dembélé, France: 4 goals

Vinícius Júnior, Brazil: 4 goals

Erling Haaland, Norway: 4 goals

For France, that means the New Jersey matchup is not only about advancing to face Paraguay in Philadelphia. It is also a chance for Mbappé or Dembélé to keep pace in one of the tournament’s biggest individual races.

Why this matters locally

New York New Jersey Stadium gets one of the biggest round-of-32 matchups of the tournament, with France trying to continue a run that could carry deep into July.

For Philadelphia fans, this match also decides who comes to town for one of the city’s biggest World Cup dates.

A France win would send one of the tournament favorites to Philadelphia for a July 4 round-of-16 match against Paraguay. A Sweden win would create a very different but still fascinating matchup, with Paraguay and Sweden both trying to extend surprise knockout runs.

What's next:

The winner of France vs. Sweden will play Paraguay on Saturday, July 4, at Philadelphia Stadium.

The winner of that round-of-16 match will advance to the quarterfinals.