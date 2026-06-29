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NYC heat wave expected to bring 100-degree days ahead of July 4th

By  and 
FOX 5 NY
Weather
Published June 29, 2026 7:59 AM EDT
Published June 29, 2026 7:59 AM EDT
NYC weather: Heat wave on the way for July 4th weekend
NYC weather: Heat wave on the way for July 4th weekend

NYC weather: Heat wave on the way for July 4th weekend

Some dangerous heat its on the horizon, expected to hit just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

The Brief

    • After a relatively mild Monday in the mid-80s, an intense heat wave will grip the New York City area, prompting an excessive heat watch starting Wednesday.
    • High humidity will drive the "feels-like" temperatures to reach 105–110 degrees.
    • The extreme heat is forecast to break just in time for July 4th, bringing cooler temperatures alongside a chance of scattered showers.

NEW YORK CITY - While Monday will offer relatively comfortable temperatures, the New York City area is bracing for a severe, multi-day heat wave that could see triple digits by the end of the week.

What we know:

Monday is the coolest day of this week's forecast, though it will still be plenty warm. Current morning temperatures are sitting comfortably in the mid-to-upper 60s with a touch of humidity.

By the afternoon, expect mainly clear skies as temperatures rise. New York City will peak around 84 to 85 degrees. Long Island will stay in the lower 80s, while inland New Jersey will creep into the upper 80s.

Heat wave

By the numbers:

Starting Wednesday, an excessive heat watch goes into effect for the region, lasting through Friday or Saturday depending on your exact location.

Tuesday, temperatures will begin crossing into the upper 80s and low 90s. By Wednesday, the temperature will hit a sweltering 95 degrees. The peak of the heat wave arrives on Thursday and Friday, where temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees, and humidity could push "feels like" temperatures into the 105-110 range.

  • Monday: Clear skies following some morning fog out east. Highs will range from the lower 80s to the mid-and-upper 80s.
  • Tuesday: Temperatures climb rapidly, crossing into the upper 80s and low 90s for most of the area.
  • Wednesday: The Excessive Heat Watch officially begins as high humidity drives the temperature up to 95 degrees.
  • Thursday: The peak of the heat wave arrives, with dangerous humidity and a high of 100 degrees.
  • Friday: Extreme conditions persist for a second consecutive day, with triple-digit temperatures at 100 degrees.
  • Saturday (4th of July): The heat wave breaks with a high of 92 degrees.
Severe heat wave expected to bring triple-digit temperatures
Severe heat wave expected to bring triple-digit temperatures

Severe heat wave expected to bring triple-digit temperatures

An extreme heat watch has been issued for the area starting Wednesday and lasting through Friday, with forecasts predicting a return to triple-digit heat. High humidity levels are expected to push real-feel temperatures to a dangerous 106 to 107 degrees. Residents are being urged to prepare by checking their air conditioning units ahead of the mid-week surge.

July 4th forecast

What's next:

If you are planning outdoor barbecues for the Fourth of July on Saturday, there is some good news and bad news. 

The extreme heat is expected to break, providing a much-needed cool-down for the holiday. However, the shifting weather patterns also bring a chance of scattered showers. 

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the FOX 5 Weather Team.

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