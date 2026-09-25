NYC, NJ nor'easter bringing heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding l Timeline, local impacts

The Brief A nor'easter is approaching the Tri-State area on Friday, bringing up to 50–60 mph wind gusts, heavy rain and beach erosion throughout the weekend. Rain is expected to begin on Friday afternoon in New York City and Long Island, as wind gusts build up to 40 mph and slightly stronger on the Jersey Shore. Major to moderate coastal flooding is expected across the New York City area as the storm's peak impacts arrive on Saturday.



A strengthening nor'easter is approaching the Tri-State area on Friday, bringing up to 50–60 mph wind gusts, heavy rain and beach erosion throughout the weekend.

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Coastal flood warning

The powerful coastal storm has triggered coastal flood warnings in New Jersey, Connecticut and New York – including New York City and Long Island – with an increasing risk of power outages.

What we know:

As the storm closes in on the New York City area, uncertainty around it's projected path is rapidly diminishing.

The storm's outer rainbands will begin to soak the NYC metro area and southern New England by mid-afternoon Friday and intensify as the storm's peak impacts arrive on Saturday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Long Island and the NYC corridor will see strong 40–55 mph wind gusts, driving heavy wave action along south-facing ocean beaches and increasing the likelihood of power outages. In New Jersey, waves will remain extremely high (15–18 ft), with ongoing severe beach erosion and persistent inundation during high tide cycles.

Moderate to major coastal flooding is anticipated in both Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as Queens. Up to 2–3 feet of inundation is possible, the National Weather Service said.

NWS officials predict 3–5 inches of total rainfall for Long Island and southern Connecticut, with New York City getting up to 3" by Monday morning.

Timeline:

Here's a day-by-day breakdown of what to expect with the nor'easter, according to FOX Weather.

Friday

Rain begins by mid-afternoon in New York City and Long Island, as wind gusts build up to 40 mph. Coastal flooding is possible later in eastern and northern Queens, as well as parts of southern Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Along the Jersey Shore, onshore wind gusts reach 35 to 45 mph, with widespread moderate high-tide flooding.

Saturday

Strong, 40-50 mph wind gusts drive heavy wave action along south-facing ocean beaches across Long Island and the NYC area.

Beach erosion and tidal flooding begin during the morning hours along Long Island Sound and South Shore bays. Coastal flooding will also be monitored in Long Island Sound into the East River.

In New Jersey, waves remain extremely high at 15 to 18 feet, with ongoing severe beach erosion and persistent inundation during high-tide cycles.

Sunday

Some of the strongest winds are anticipated in New York City, with gusts approaching 45 mph depending on the low’s position.

Rain begins to clear out of New Jersey, but water levels will remain high, keeping moderate flooding in place through the morning high tide.

Monday

Persistent light rain continues to pinwheel around the nor’easter as the storm moves away from the coast.

The backstory:

Despite popular belief, snow is not a requirement for a nor'easter.

A storm earns the title of "nor'easter" based on wind direction. If a strong low-pressure system off the Atlantic Ocean brings winds that blow from the northeast onto the coast, it's a nor'easter. If those winds are coming out of the east or southeast, it technically misses the definition—even if the impacts on land feel exactly the same.

Therefore, you can have a powerful nor'easter when temperatures are in the 50s. Instead of a blizzard, the region will just get battered by heavy rain and wind.

While they can happen at any time of year, nor'easters are most likely to occur between September and April, when the jet stream is stronger and more active.